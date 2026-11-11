Reporters gathered at the Pentagon on Tuesday for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s first briefing there in six months. Before he reached the podium, security delivered a warning about how they should conduct themselves.

According to Raw Story, Washington Post reporter Tara Copp described the moment on X as the first time she and her colleagues could recall facing a threat of that kind. The exchange took place as lawmakers prepared to address a resolution calling for Hegseth’s impeachment.

Punchbowl News reporter Briana Reilly noted on X that the House was scheduled to take its initial step on the resolution that same day. The resolution had been filed the previous day.

Security relays orders on physical removal ahead of Hegseth’s remarks

An official informed the assembled reporters that anyone who “gets out of line” would be “removed physically,” according to Vanity Fair’s Aidan McLaughlin, who shared the details on X. When pressed for clarification, the official said the instruction concerned “decorum” and that he was simply passing along orders.

At Pete Hegseth’s briefing this morning, an official came out to tell reporters that if anyone "gets out of line" they will be "removed physically." Reporters shouted back "what does that mean?" Official said it meant to maintain "decorum" and added he was just relaying orders. — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) November 10, 2026

Blaze News correspondent Benjamin Roberts wrote on X that the warning specifically covered removal if reporters “do something silly.” He described a prolonged exchange between some journalists and staff that followed. Epoch Times reporter Ryan Morgan also posted on X that the group was questioning the unusual notice.

Reporters from multiple outlets pushed back. Washington Times Pentagon reporter Mike Glenn wrote on X, “This isn’t the Hill where anyone can wander in.” He added, “We basically get a colonoscopy to get in here.”

Tara Copp wrote that the reporters sought to learn whether the warning barred shouted questions, but received no clear answer. She noted, “Shouted questions are normal.” According to Copp, one journalist remarked, “This is crazy town,” and observed that the White House has never issued a similar threat.

Daily Wire White House correspondent Mary Margaret Olohan wrote that security later clarified “aggressive questions do not count,” Mediaite reported. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez emerged to discuss the rules, but only if the conversation stayed off the record, according to Briana Reilly. After the reporters declined that condition, he departed, she wrote on X.

Hegseth then took questions solely from reporters at outlets including One America News, Real America’s Voice, and The Daily Wire, while overlooking those from NBC and other established organizations, CNN reported. The network said the approach may have aimed at easier inquiries about the war in Iran.

Shortly after the session concluded, President Donald Trump posted on social media that Hegseth “gets an ‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS,” CNN reported. Trump has previously said he would stand by Hegseth even in the event of impeachment. MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, “Hegseth is a coward who is afraid to take questions from real reporters.”

Hegseth had said the day before that he was “not worried about” the impeachment push. He stated, “We’re not worried about that,” while announcing the briefing and adding, “We’re going to do a press conference tomorrow morning at the Pentagon on that very topic. So I’ll save my remarks there. I hope you all come loaded for bear with your questions.”

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie filed the articles of impeachment on the House floor Monday and read all eight of them aloud for roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes. He told reporters that the president and Hegseth “didn’t meet the requirements to take action without Congress” on the Iran war.

Massie said, “Like there’s no argument here. If this were in a courtroom, we wouldn’t need witnesses. We wouldn’t need to provide evidence.” Massie is not the only lawmaker pursuing this, as another House Democrat’s impeachment effort targeted Hegseth over alleged war crimes.

The House of Representatives voted 211-204 to send the impeachment articles against Hegseth to a committee for consideration, effectively blocking an immediate vote on impeachment.

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