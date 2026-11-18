Restaurant worker says she’s scared to go back after customers whose card declined on an $80 order were seen photographing her license plate

A restaurant worker who posts on TikTok as J (@doobiejhoobie) says she’s afraid to return to her job after a dispute over a declined card. In a video, she says a car ordered about $80 worth of food, the card was declined, and the customers left without it. The clip has since passed hundreds of thousands of views.

J says the group came back 20 to 30 minutes later, after the food had been thrown away, and demanded it or a full remake. She told them the restaurant doesn’t do that. Two women returned after that, and J describes them as “all tatted” and aggressive, cursing and yelling at her until she gave them the number for corporate and went to the back.

The part that scared her most came from someone else. Another customer, whose wife works at the restaurant, told her the women were taking photos of her license plate and waiting outside. J, in tears for much of the video, says she’s scared they’ll come back and kill her, though she admits that “might be irrational” and says she may have an anxiety disorder.

Threats from customers fall under workplace violence rules

J also calls herself “a valley girl” in the clip, and many viewers poked fun at that line and asked whether the video was a skit. Others said customers photographing her plate and waiting outside for a worker made her fear reasonable, and several said she should have called the police.

OSHA defines workplace violence as any act or threat of physical violence, harassment, intimidation or other threatening disruptive behavior at a work site, and that includes behavior from customers. There’s no specific OSHA standard for it, so the agency handles these cases through the OSH Act’s general duty clause, which requires employers to keep workplaces free of recognized hazards.

Under OSHA’s enforcement guidance, an employer that becomes aware of threats or intimidation is considered on notice that violence could happen at work. J says she handed the women the number for corporate, but she doesn’t say whether she reported the license plate photos to her manager or to police.

J doesn’t name the restaurant, and the customers haven’t been identified, so neither has responded publicly to her account. She ends the video by asking anyone with a lead on a job that isn’t customer-facing, such as social media management or photography, to reach out.

She says she’s “overly qualified” and has been applying to many jobs to get out of the restaurant. The video doesn’t say whether she has gone back to work since.

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