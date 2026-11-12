Rex Ryan turned himself in after his pickup allegedly ran over two pedestrians’ feet in Nashville, and they say he got out to argue, then drove off

Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville police to face six misdemeanor charges after his pickup truck allegedly ran over the feet of two pedestrians downtown, as reported by ESPN. The incident reportedly happened shortly before midnight on [date per ESPN] at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broadway.

Police said Ryan was turning right from Fourth Avenue while the pedestrians were crossing Broadway on an active walk signal. According to the police report, the truck ran over the feet of both pedestrians and hit one person’s leg, and authorities described the injuries as minor.

The pedestrians said the truck kept moving until it stopped at a red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way, where they waved down the driver. Police identified the driver as the 63-year-old former NFL coach. The pedestrians said Ryan got out of his truck to argue with them before getting back in and driving away.

They say he drove off after the argument

The pedestrians took photos of the driver and the truck’s license plate, and police said the vehicle was registered to Ryan. He now faces two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to give information or render aid, and failing to obey a traffic control signal.

A judicial commissioner set his bond at $6,000, but Ryan qualified for release on nonfinancial conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in December.

ESPN said in a short statement, “We are aware and are in touch with Rex.” Ryan joined the network as an NFL analyst in 2017 and appears on the network’s Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show.

Ryan, the son of longtime NFL coach Buddy Ryan, coached the New York Jets from 2009 through 2014, leading the team to back-to-back AFC Championship Games after the 2009 and 2010 seasons. He later coached the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and 2016, finishing his head coaching career with a 61-66 regular season record and a 4-2 playoff record. Before that, he spent a decade on the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive staff, including four seasons as defensive coordinator. His arrest comes during a football season that has also seen a Colorado State coach confront his player during a game.

Under Tennessee law, a driver involved in an accident that causes injury must stop at the scene and stay there until they have shared their information and offered aid. Failing to do so is a Class A misdemeanor, the most serious level of misdemeanor in the state.

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