Jeremy Wade, the 70-year-old star of River Monsters, announced a new 20-episode video podcast in an Instagram post, stating, “I’m back.” As reported by Parade, the podcast is called Fish On! With Jeremy Wade.

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The show reunites Wade with longtime friend and former collaborator Scott Tankard. The pair plan to revisit catches, near misses, and lingering mysteries from the series, with members of the original crew joining them to share behind-the-scenes stories that have not been released.

River Monsters ended in 2017 after nine seasons. When the final season was announced, Wade said, “Some shows can run forever, but our subject matter is finite.”

Wade says the podcast gives him room for longer stories

Wade said the format allows more depth than a standard TV episode. He noted that people often ask about the biggest fish or his closest brush with death, and while some of those questions have short answers, “some stories can take a bit longer.”

Wade said at the time that he had kept a list of targets for a decade and that everything on it had been ticked off, and then some. He chose to end the show rather than continue without the Jurassic-looking targets that made it unique.

The show has stayed popular since. According to ITV Studios, River Monsters content has drawn more than a billion views across social video channels over a 12-month period, averaging millions of views per day. Stories about extreme journeys keep finding an audience online, as Karl Bushby’s 28-year walk around the world showed.

The series launches exclusively for Patreon members on October 20 before becoming publicly available on October 27 on YouTube, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

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