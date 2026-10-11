A couple arrived at a Houston grocery store on Friday night with their dog and quickly ran into trouble with security. Police said the unidentified 20-year-old man and his girlfriend reached the Great Wall Supermarket in the city’s Chinatown area around 8 p.m. They tried to enter the business together with the animal.

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A security guard stopped the pair at the entrance and told them the dog could not come inside because of the store’s health rules. What began as a disagreement over the pet policy then escalated sharply. The man drew his handgun and began shooting at the guard, who responded by drawing his own sidearm and firing back.

A witness inside a neighboring business told KHOU 11 that she heard the two men arguing briefly before the shots started. She counted five to six loud gunshots. Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson had already been sent to the supermarket after a call about a disturbance when he heard the gunfire himself.

Officers pursue the customer and both men receive hospital care

The 20-year-old tried to leave the scene after the exchange of gunfire, police said. Officers chased him down and took him into custody. Confrontations between guards and people trying to get away are not limited to Houston, as when a theft alarm went off in an Osaka, and the man who ran was chased by a guard. Both the customer and the security guard had been wounded and were transported to a hospital.

A security guard exchanges gunfire with a man who tried to enter the great wall supermarket with a woman who had a dog arguement erupted security guard and suspect both hospitalized #breakingnews‌ #hpd #greatwallsupermarket pic.twitter.com/ehx9CAyTFb — Randy Wallace (@RWallaceFOX26) October 10, 2026

The two men were listed in critical condition and underwent surgery later Friday night, according to KHOU 11. The man’s girlfriend and the dog were not injured. Officers said the woman remained at the location so investigators could question her about what happened.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from the supermarket as part of their investigation into the shooting. The Daily Mail reached out to both Great Wall Supermarket and the Houston Police Department seeking additional details. Panic spread through the surrounding Chinatown district, an area known for its many restaurants and steady foot traffic.

The neighboring store witness described hearing the short argument between the two men right before the gunshots rang out. Police accounts indicate the customer fired at the security guard after being told the dog was not permitted inside the grocery store. Both men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and the customer’s attempt to flee was stopped by officers who pursued him.

Investigators continue to examine the video footage while the two men recover from their injuries. No other people were reported hurt in the incident. The woman who arrived with the customer stayed behind to speak with police after the shooting.

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