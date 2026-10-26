President Donald Trump turned his attention to Nicki Minaj during a campaign stop in Port Huron, Michigan, on Oct. 25. The 43-year-old rapper had traveled with him on Air Force One that Sunday for the event. Both appeared at McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center to back Republican candidates in the lead-up to the 2026 midterms.

Trump’s nearly two-hour appearance focused on supporting former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers against Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in a Senate race. He also endorsed Rep. John James, who is competing with Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for the governor’s office now held by Gretchen Whitmer. Minaj sat among the attendees as Trump addressed the crowd.

At one point, Trump referred to earlier coverage of comments he had made about Sen. Jon Husted. According to USA TODAY, he described those remarks about the Ohio senator’s butt as having been said “in fun,” and he pointed to Husted’s football background as missing context in the reporting. He then shifted the discussion to Minaj.

Remarks on appearance come during joint appearance for Michigan races

Trump told the audience he had not previously made similar observations about a man. “I’ve never done that with a man before. Off the record, women? Yes. Men? No,” he said. He continued, “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a– before: Nicki Minaj.”

Trump: I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss. Stand up. pic.twitter.com/5UJQ6gEBTO — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 25, 2026

He noted that Minaj’s backside stood out. “That’s hard to miss,” he said of the “Pink Friday” artist. He then called for her to rise, saying, “Stand up! That’s hard to miss.” Minaj stood and waved. Trump added, “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.”

Minaj later took the stage for a two-minute speech of her own. After she finished, Trump offered praise for how she looked and for her understanding of the moment. “She never looked more beautiful,” he said. “She is a very special person. She gets it, smart.”

When introducing her, Trump referred to Minaj as the “queen of rap.” He joked, “You know, I don’t like being overshadowed, and this woman overshadows me, and I’m angry about it. They’re going crazy over her.” Minaj opened her remarks by leading the crowd in chanting “We love Trump.”

She called on Michiganders to step forward in the current political climate. “be a leader in this movement that’s happening right now,” she said, describing the period as “a major turning point for our country.”

She also spoke against gender-affirming care for transgender children. “We want our children to grow up in a place where we can be proud of. We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” she said. “We want people to leave the children alone, leave them out of it.”

Minaj closed by speaking directly to Trump. “President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again,” she stated.

Minaj had criticized Trump’s immigration policies during his first term. In the current term, she has appeared alongside him at the U.S. Treasury Department’s “Trump Accounts” summit and at a White House Rose Garden luncheon. Minaj also drew attention after flaunting a gold Trump card following one of those White House visits.

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