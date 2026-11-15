Federal authorities arrested Kyle Brennan, the 40-year-old son of former CIA director John Brennan, on Friday on a charge of “transportation of child pornography.” Following an FBI review, Kyle stands accused of possessing dozens of sexually explicit images of minors, a crime punishable by a minimum five-year prison sentence if he is convicted. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

According to The Washington Post, local authorities had launched the investigation into the younger Brennan in the spring and summer of 2024 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip regarding an online account linked to his name. Reuters notes that this initial tip originated from the software company Adobe.

Local officials in Virginia seized a cellphone belonging to Kyle Brennan in July 2024 as part of their inquiry. Per the Post, Jeffrey Long, a spokesperson for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, stated that authorities initially considered local charges. The office eventually “felt it was better to bring in the FBI to further the investigation and pursue potential federal charges.” The FBI then got a warrant to review the phone and allegedly recovered more than 80 additional images of underage girls.

His father is the subject of a separate federal investigation

John Brennan, who served as CIA director under President Barack Obama, has been a frequent, vocal critic of President Donald Trump. Per Reuters, the Department of Justice has been investigating the elder Brennan for more than a year. Federal officials have also issued subpoenas to the former CIA director. No connection between that investigation and the case against his son has been reported.

According to The Guardian, John Brennan was subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, as part of an investigation into whether law enforcement and intelligence officials conspired against the president. This inquiry examined a theory that officials who investigated the president over the last decade conspired to deprive him of his civil rights. However, on the same day the subpoena was issued, Joseph DiGenova, the prosecutor leading the investigation, resigned, citing a lack of evidence.

READOUT: KYLE BRENNAN CRIMINAL COMPLAINT



– April and June 2024, Adobe submitted two CyberTipline Reports about an Adobe account (later determined to belong to Kyle BRENNAN)



– Alleged upload of suspected child sexual abuse material to user’s Adobe account.



– File-1 appeared to… pic.twitter.com/H7ijRJckut — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) November 13, 2026

John Brennan consistently denied any wrongdoing throughout these proceedings. His legal team also reportedly alleged that prosecutors are improperly targeting him at the direction of the president. The former CIA director is also seeking a court order to preserve records from the investigations against him, which he argues are essential for challenging any potential indictment on the grounds of vindictive prosecution. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges against the elder Brennan.

Kyle Brennan made an initial appearance in federal court in Alexandria on Friday. He is expected to stay in federal custody until a detention hearing currently scheduled for Wednesday.

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