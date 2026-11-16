On Sunday, Attorney General Todd Blanche pushed back against newly elected Democratic members of Congress. He accused them of behaving as if they were prosecutors while pushing for investigations into President Trump and his administration. The comments came during an interview on Mark Levin’s Fox News program Life, Liberty & Levin, in the aftermath of the 2026 midterm elections.

During the conversation, Levin asked whether Congress is allowed to operate “like a judiciary and an executive prosecutorial operation.” Blanche responded, “No, that’s exactly right.” He then turned to the group of incoming freshmen, pointing out that some of them are brand new to Congress and adding that he hopes they will learn.

Blanche went on to say that what people have heard from these incoming freshmen is that “they’re acting like prosecutors. They’re acting like they’re going to cut subpoenas left and right, and they’re going to investigate, and they’re going to have a trial and a conviction, and that’s absolutely not their job.”

Blanche acknowledged that Democrats are allowed to carry out oversight. He said, however, “but that’s not the rhetoric we’re hearing right now from these guys.” He expressed hope that the current talk remains only rhetoric and that the lawmakers will “actually try to do their job, try to work with President Trump. Like he said, he would work with them.”

Blanche: If they try to take over the role of the executive and do investigation after investigation… We’re not going to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/WDUaDkCXvC — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2026

Should the Democrats move forward with investigations, Blanche stated that “we’re going to be there and we’re not going to just stand by willingly and let them destroy their function and we’re not going to let that happen.”

He specifically referenced statements from incoming House Oversight Committee Chair Robert Garcia, who had told people to “lawyer up” shortly after the midterms. Blanche remarked, “You only lawyer up if you’re concerned there’s going to be some kind of criminal investigation.”

According to The Hill, Garcia had also said last week that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller “should be preserving documents” ahead of the new Congress taking office. In response, Blanche noted, “They went after the chief of staff for the President of the United States without saying anything he did wrong.” He added, “Because he’s done nothing wrong except to work hard for the American people, work hard for President Trump.”

Blanche said he really has hope the rhetoric will stop, though he is not optimistic based on what has been said over the past two weeks. He suggested the lawmakers might still change their tune before January arrives.

Garcia’s remarks prompted additional Democratic lawmakers to call for investigations into alleged corruption. They also pushed to keep going with probes involving Trump’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, along with the work carried out by the now-defunct Department of Government Efficiency early in Trump’s second term.

White House special counsel Will Scharf answered Garcia last week through a letter. In it, he wrote that the administration will look at whether the investigations and later subpoenas could amount to criminal activity. Speaking afterward on Newsmax, Scharf said, “We’re going to see what happens in January, but we’re ready to fight tooth and nail here if that’s the road they want to go down.”

Several Democratic lawmakers replied by claiming the administration was hiding information connected to the president as they prepared for oversight. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described Scharf’s response to Garcia as “an act of desperation” and said Democratic lawmakers “should not be afraid of them.” Rep. Stephen Lynch answered, “Come at me, bro.”

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