Normal air traffic operations across the United States may not return to their regular schedules until Monday, as reported by BBC News. Thousands of travelers remain stuck in airports or unable to reach their destinations following a technical failure that triggered a rare nationwide ground stop.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the recovery process is difficult because of where planes and workers are currently located. He told CBS that airplanes and crews are out of position, which takes time to fix.

On Sunday alone, more than 5,000 flights faced delays and 2,000 were canceled. That followed Saturday, when airlines reported more than 5,900 cancellations and over 7,000 delays.

A single faulty router in Arkansas flooded the network

The trouble began on Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration announced a ground stop at 3:54 PM EST, holding all aircraft scheduled to depart the country on the ground. More than 3,500 airplanes were already in the air at that time, and while some continued to their destinations, others were forced to divert.

FlightAware reported that 8,500 flights were delayed and 8,000 were canceled in the aftermath of the ground stop. Passengers spent hours waiting on tarmacs or sleeping on airport floors while trying to contact their airlines. The disruption also affected international travel, causing cancellations for flights departing from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Duffy explained that the administration chose to ground flights after a key system used for communication between air traffic controllers and pilots failed. He identified the culprit as a computer router installed in El Dorado, Arkansas, during a transition from copper wire to fiber. According to Duffy, the router began sending out faulty signals and flooded the network.

The transport secretary said the underlying problem is a lack of investment in national infrastructure. “Let’s not lie to each other,” he said on NBC, adding that the country needs to invest in a network that has been neglected for decades. Duffy has also been asking Congress for $50 billion to upgrade the system.

President Donald Trump commented on the situation on Sunday through a post on Truth Social, calling on Congress to fund the modernization of the air traffic control system. He claimed the project could be finished quickly and efficiently, writing, “It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World. Much of our current air control system is 50 years old – RIDICULOUS! We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs.”

Aviation analyst Miles O’Brien compared the state of the system to a house that is about to be condemned, saying it has been allowed to decay and is worse than a fixer-upper. Duffy agrees that the entire system needs a complete overhaul. He warned that issues will continue to arise until the country makes major modernizing changes.

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