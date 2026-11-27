Trump greeted Vladimir Putin in China by saying ‘he’s my friend,’ and Zelensky compared it to calling Hitler a good friend during World War II

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized President Donald Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin his friend, comparing it to someone describing Adolf Hitler as a good friend during World War II. Zelensky made the remarks in an interview with the BBC, as reported by the New York Post.

Zelensky said it was up to the president of the United States how he handled diplomacy, but he called the rhetoric strange. “[Putin] is an aggressor and a killer. He can’t be a friend. Just cannot be,” he said. “It’s the same [as] somebody saying about Hitler during the Second World War that he’s good friend.”

The rebuke followed a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, where Trump also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. When Trump entered the room, he asked who the Russian leader was before smiling and describing him as his friend. Trump later shared a photo of their handshake on social media with the caption “My friend.”

Zelensky wants allies who will pressure Russia

Zelensky said Ukraine urgently needs support from its allies to bring the war to an end. He argued that the country needs real, helpful allies who can pressure Russia into delivering actual results, and he urged the United States to use its power and respect to end the conflict.

Zelenskyy hits out at Trump with 'Hitler' comparison after president's meeting with Putin https://t.co/FIajVHeo7t — UNILAD (@UNILAD) November 27, 2026

In his view, trying to stay neutral toward an aggressor is a problem. He suggested that such a stance effectively supports both the victims and the aggressor, which he said is not right.

The criticism comes as Moscow has increased its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, with strikes intensifying as winter sets in over the region. Trump has claimed that he asked Putin to pull back all military aggression across Europe as part of his push to broker a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv. The war began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump has continued to pursue his own diplomatic path. Speaking to reporters from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday, he said he would be open to Putin attending the upcoming G20 meeting in Florida. “If he wanted to come, he certainly can,” Trump said.

He acknowledged that some people would not like to see the Russian leader at the meeting, which is scheduled for December 14 and 15, and said he doubted Putin would choose to attend. “If it were up to me, I’d like to have him,” Trump told reporters.

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