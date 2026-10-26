President Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Perry, Georgia, that he questioned 10 Democratic senators about why the United States accepts immigrants from countries he described in vulgar terms. He shared the story while advocating for more immigration from Scandinavian countries, specifically naming Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

As reported by Mediaite, Trump told the crowd, “Why do we always have to take people from sh–house countries?” He then asked why the country could not take people from Norway or Sweden before adding, “Why not Denmark?” Trump was recalling a meeting with Democratic senators during his first term, when similar remarks first drew widespread criticism.

Some in the crowd laughed, and one person shouted out in agreement. Trump also praised Denmark, claiming the country had given the United States Greenland, though he did not elaborate. He added that his administration is working closely with the Danish government.

Trump pointed to Somalia as his main example

When discussing which countries he meant, Trump pointed to Somalia as a prime example. He claimed the nation is full of scammers and argued that it makes no sense for the United States to bring people from there.

Trump also claimed that 98% of the Somali people in the United States do not work, alleging that they steal and all own Mercedes-Benz vehicles. He went on to describe them as low IQ while telling the crowd that they live better than his audience does. Census Bureau data from 2024 puts labor force participation among Somalis in Minnesota at about 72%, higher than the state’s overall rate, according to PolitiFact.

🇱🇾🇺🇲 Libya mentioned EPSTEIN in response to Trump’s “SH*THOUSE COUNTRIES” insult.



Trump made the “sh*thouse countries” comment at his Georgia rally.



He singled out Libya, Yemen, Haiti, and Somalia while praising Nordic nations. POTUS also attacked Sen. Jon Ossoff over… pic.twitter.com/3bzogAHjVB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 25, 2026

Trump said last December that he would like to see more Scandinavian immigrants come to the United States. Around that time, he also said he did not want more people like Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, moving to the country, arguing they contribute nothing and acknowledging his remarks might not be considered politically correct. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the Georgia rally remarks.

Federal prosecutors have said a fraud scheme in Minnesota could total $9 billion, stating that most of those involved came from the state’s Somali community. Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar in front of supporters, including mocking Omar at a Florida rally.

As the investigation into the fraud case continues, Trump also mocked Omar by posting a meme that showed her face on an iPhone screen. The meme warned that a “Scam Likely” call was coming in.

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