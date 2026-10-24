The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Alaska election officials, aiming to block the certification of the upcoming U.S. Senate election results if incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan loses to his Democratic challenger. NBC News reported that in its filing, the DOJ argued that the presence of another candidate on the ballot, Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., could confuse voters. The department requested the block so that an investigation can determine if votes cast for Sullivan Jr. were meant for Sen. Sullivan.

On Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters, “Well, I’m one that said, ‘Do it.’” He has previously characterized the candidacy of Sullivan Jr. as “a disgrace” and a “cheat” in social media posts, alleging the challenger was placed on the ballot by Democrats to siphon votes away from the incumbent. The DOJ’s filing, authored by Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, claims the move is meant to protect the integrity of the 2026 Senate election.

A Justice Department spokesperson told NBC that the agency believes the challenger’s “candidacy was intended to mislead voters and compromise the fairness of the ballot.” Per Reuters, the DOJ also stated that the department is taking “necessary steps to ensure that this frivolous candidacy does not undermine the integrity of Alaska’s election or the will of its voters.”

The suit has drawn significant pushback

Per NBC, Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, publicly criticized the move on X, stating, “Alaskans don’t need any help voting for their preferred candidates, and the State of Alaska has already handled this by clearly distinguishing the candidates on this year’s ballot.” She further noted, “The Department of Justice should never have filed this lawsuit.”

Reuters reported that David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, described the intervention as unprecedented. He stated that the administration “has absolutely no authority to tell Alaska when or how to certify the results of its Senate election.”

Alaskans don’t need any help voting for their preferred candidates, and the State of Alaska has already handled this by clearly distinguishing the candidates on this year’s ballot. The Department of Justice should never have filed this lawsuit.https://t.co/88tGvV0P8O — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) October 24, 2026

NBC reported that the Democratic nominee, Mary Peltola, wrote on X that the lawsuit is “the corruption AK is fed up with.” She argued that the incumbent is “using his DC allies to try to keep himself in power and put his own interests ahead of Alaskans.” Per Reuters, she also told MS NOW that the way the candidates are presented on the ballot doesn’t leave “much room for confusion.”

Peltola further said that the lawsuit is “sending a message that Dan Sullivan does not believe that Alaskans are sophisticated enough to know exactly who they’re voting for.” Sen. Sullivan’s campaign said he did not ask the Justice Department to file the lawsuit and was surprised by it, according to the Alaska Beacon.

This is the corruption AK is fed up with, and it's why I'm in this race. Sullivan has enriched himself at our expense for 12 years. Now he’s using his DC allies to try to keep himself in power and put his own interests ahead of Alaskans.



We will make sure every Alaskan is heard. https://t.co/b1zzIf1Fyx — Mary Peltola (@MaryPeltola) October 23, 2026

When the Alaska Supreme Court allowed Sullivan Jr. to run, it was decided that he would appear without a party designation next to his name, while Senator Sullivan will be listed as the Republican incumbent. Sen. Sullivan has also received the endorsement of another Dan Sullivan, the former mayor of Anchorage.

Alaska’s Division of Elections said it is currently reviewing the complaint while remaining “focused on running the ongoing election and giving voters confidence that their votes will count,” per NBC. Sullivan Jr., a former US Forest Service worker and teacher, declined immediate comment, saying the lawsuit came as a surprise and he was still analyzing it. He has previously said he is running a legitimate campaign and denied coordinating with any other group, asserting his right to run as someone unsatisfied with the status quo.

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