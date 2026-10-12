Trump says Melania told him his gestures are ‘not at all elegant,’ and he answered ‘I won the election in a landslide’

Donald Trump spoke about his marriage during a midterm election rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, saying Melania Trump is not a fan of his signature gestures. He pointed to the fist pumps and certain arm movements he uses on stage.

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As reported by The Blast, a clip shared by the X account @Acyn shows Trump describing the critique. He said Melania asked whether he had to make the gestures with his fists, and he demonstrated the movements by waving his arms up and down.

Trump said Melania addressed him as sir and told him she thinks the gestures are “not at all elegant” or presidential. He replied that it may not be presidential, but “I won the election in a landslide.”

Trump also joked about Melania’s documentary

Trump described Melania as a very elegant woman and brought up her documentary, Melania, which had a theatrical release in 2026. He joked about the film’s success, saying there is only room for one star in a family and that he does not need this movie stuff. The joke came during his Tennessee rally speech in Clarksville.

The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, covers the 20 days leading up to Trump’s second inauguration. Amazon reportedly invested $75 million in the project, which faced financial hurdles and political scrutiny over that investment.

Trump: She's very elegant. She did a movie, I think it's the number one movie of the year. Melania. And I don't like that it's the number one movie, you know why? There's only room for one star in the family, so I don't need this movie stuff. I don't need it. pic.twitter.com/8qOacI8rF2 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 10, 2026

The remarks sparked online chatter, especially over Trump’s claim that Melania calls him sir behind closed doors. He has suggested the same before, mentioning it at a Texas rally.

Many X users were skeptical. One wrote, “Highly doubtful Melania calls him ‘sir.’” Another wrote, “Sounds like a loving marriage,” and a third said the president “can’t even lie well.”

The comments come amid public speculation about the marriage. Some have alleged the couple is “basically estranged” and does not live “side by side,” and author Michael Wolff has claimed Melania is not supporting the president’s work in the way previous first ladies have. Natalie Harp, a special assistant to the president, has also drawn attention for her high visibility, which some have contrasted with the first lady’s public role.

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