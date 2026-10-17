Trump told new press secretary Katie Zacharia ‘If I were you I’d reconsider,’ and five days into the job she’s ‘transitioning out’

Katie Zacharia is “transitioning out” of her role as White House press secretary after only five days on the job, according to White House officials. Her departure follows a rocky start and a public suggestion from President Donald Trump that she reconsider the position.

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As reported by LADbible, Zacharia was offered the job on a Friday and started the following Monday. White House communications director Steven Cheung had praised her that same week as “uniquely qualified and whip smart to help inform the American people.”

Criticism began almost immediately after her first press conference, where she was faulted for a stilted delivery that included mixing up her husband and the president. Critics also noted that she left many questions unanswered.

Trump publicly suggested she rethink the job

Zacharia also faced scrutiny over claims that she had called herself a lawyer despite not having passed the bar exam. At the time, the White House maintained she was “a fabulous and wonderful addition to the team.”

Trump later weighed in, telling reporters he had advised her that she did not have to take on the job. “If I were you I’d reconsider,” he said he told her, adding that he had asked whether the role was right for her.

He said he felt she had been treated harshly during a Fox News interview in which she tried to defend her first performance. He followed that remark by telling her, “welcome to the world of Trump.”

Zacharia was the sixth press secretary to serve under Trump. Karoline Leavitt’s exit left the role open before Trump picked Zacharia as press secretary, and some White House staff members had reportedly noted privately that she got off on the wrong foot.

Her tenure came in at less than half of a Scaramucci, a term used to measure brief White House stints based on Anthony Scaramucci’s 11-day tenure. Scaramucci reached out with advice of his own, telling her to “turn off the news and go enjoy your family.”

The White House has not clarified whether her exit is immediate or if she will stay on briefly while she transitions out.

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