A Tulsa, Oklahoma, apartment office called a resident to report several noise complaints filed against her, but the woman said camera footage from inside her unit shows she was not responsible. Maddie Schwers shared the details in a TikTok video posted under her name, where she sat at a white table wearing a brown T-shirt and a silver cross necklace while speaking directly to the camera.

Schwers said in the video that the office told her about the complaints. She appeared confused by the allegations and stated that she planned to go to the office the next day with proof from her home camera.

She addressed the first complaint, which claimed it sounded like she was jumping in her apartment on a Monday night. Schwers said she had been sitting at the table doing history homework for three hours and finished around 11:30 p.m., adding that she was not jumping for joy over completing the assignment.

Schwers then described a second allegation that she was blaring music at 2:30 a.m. She noted that the office was not sure whether it was the most recent weekend or the weekend before. “Again, I have a camera here in my apartment and I can show you Friday and Saturday night I was sitting here on the couch watching a movie, not blaring by any means. And the weekend before, I was out of town,” she said.

In the video, Schwers stated that she would present the footage to the office. She said, “I will bring proof for your f–king pudding because I was not noise complaint.” She also demanded that the complaints be removed, stating, “Take that sh–t off my f–king record.”

The TikTok caption read, “you’re confused? i’m f–king confused bro…” with hashtags that included #apartmentliving, #noisecomplaint, and #tulsaoklahoma. After describing the call, she leaned toward the camera and said, “You’re confused? I’m f–king confused, bro.”

Schwers pointed at the table while talking about the homework session and gestured with both hands when describing the movie nights. She maintained that the camera inside her apartment would support her account of both evenings in question. Home cameras can spark disputes too, as when neighbors told police a camera was pointed at their bedroom.

Viewers responded by sharing their own experiences with noise complaints in apartments. One commenter wrote, “I got a noise complaint for my newborn baby crying in the night.” Another said, “I got a noise complaint for vacuuming my living room at 2 in the afternoon. Because my downstairs neighbor worked overnights and was trying to sleep.”

Some suggested the complaints might have come from a different unit. One viewer wrote, “It’s probably coming from another apartment and they think it’s yours.” Another stated, “it’s not the office staff fault…. they get complaints from your neighbors, they’re just doing their job, ya know? it’s definitely someone in your building who has beef.”

A commenter who identified as a property manager advised asking for proof. They wrote, “Office has to have some kind of proof for violations, they cannot be based off he said she said situations. You should ask for their proof!”

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