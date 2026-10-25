A woman who posts on TikTok as JB (@wishihadjessiesgirl) recounted an unsettling Uber experience she recently had in Braintree, Massachusetts. The clip shows a late-night rideshare interaction she recorded inside a dark, moving vehicle. Text across the screen reads, “POV your uber driver wants to pull over to charge his car for ‘only 15-20’ minutes at 3 am when you’re by yourself.”

In the video, the male Uber driver is heard asking, “Or do you want us to, uh, do you want me to end the trip?” The passenger replies, “Yeah, I don’t want to get into a random parking lot with you. You also just missed the exit.” The driver then says he plans to stop in Braintree at the ground level of the garage at South Shore Plaza, where people are usually around at night. He adds, “I just want to make you feel more comfortable.”

The passenger responds that she does not want to do that. She notes that he just asked her to go to a random parking lot and that he missed the exit. The clip ends as the driver starts to reply. In the caption, she wrote that she posted the video to raise awareness about how scary Ubers can be.

Passenger recounts the full ride and what followed after she got out

JB said she was sober and paying attention, called the cops, and met them at a random gas station. She stated that they never found the Uber driver and checked the local charging stations he mentioned, but he never went to them. She added that his car was at 43% and they were only 25 minutes from her house.

In a follow-up TikTok video, JB described what happened in more detail. She said she was at a friend’s birthday party about three weeks earlier, around 2:30 in the morning, and decided to go home instead of sleeping on a couch. She ordered an Uber from Boston to the South Shore, a trip she said she takes often. About 10 minutes into the ride, she claimed the driver started acting strangely, with his head bobbing, grunting, or breathing heavily, which put her on high alert.

She stated that he then told her he needed to pull over and charge his car. She could see the battery was at 43%, and with about 20 minutes left, she felt he should have been able to finish the ride. She described the situation as feeling really sketchy.

She kept saying she wanted the ride to end, that she did not feel safe, and that she was not getting into a parking lot with him. According to her, he replied that if they did not do this, neither one of them would get home. She told him she was getting home and did not know what his plan was.

JB said she started recording when he missed the exit for the South Shore and headed toward Canton instead. She explained that she was afraid to call 911 while still in the car because she worried he might turn around and have some sort of weapon. She noted that she only had her phone and the high heels on her feet and did not carry a purse, so she felt defenseless.

After they got off the highway, she saw a lit-up gas station and demanded he drop her there instead of going to a parking garage or charging station. She said he eventually did, but he did not leave the parking lot. The gas station attendant shooed him off and told her she needed to call the police, which she then did.

She gave a shout-out to the Braintree Police, saying many officers responded and made her feel a lot better. She stated that they never found his car at a charging station nearby, which confirmed her feeling that the man was sketchy. She added that she heard from Uber the previous week and that they said they are going to investigate.

She clarified that the driver has not been kicked off the app; he is only no longer connected to her, so he cannot pick her up, but he could still pick up other people. She said she is scared to share his information because he has her home address. She noted that she is home and safe, and that she posted the video to make people aware because she is usually not attentive in Ubers and was glad she was that night. Other riders have also felt unsafe with drivers, including an LA woman who used a true crime documentary trick to stay safe during her ride.

Under the original video, several viewers shared their own experiences and reactions. One person said they had gone through something similar after leaving Logan Airport. The person wrote, “This happened to me with an uber leaving Logan and he did something similar and his voice sounds similar!! He kept missing exits and wouldn’t listen to me until I threatened to call the police and my dad was coming to meet me where I was! So glad you’re ok!!!”

Another commenter wrote about a recent ride where they tried to request a female driver. “The other day I called for an uber I pressed ‘woman only’ and it still sent a man.” A third viewer focused on the tone of the driver’s voice in the clip, writing, “his tone of voice is unsettling.” Others urged action, with one saying, “no way… REPORT THIS TO UBER. that is so scary,” and another writing, “Nope. Call 911 and Uber. No No No.”

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