Worker stopped answering urgent late-night work messages, and says nobody at the company has questioned it once

A worker claimed they simply stopped answering urgent late-evening work messages and that nobody at their company has ever questioned it. The person reportedly realized that most urgent messages could wait until morning without anything actually going wrong.

The story gained traction when reported by The Daily Dot, which highlighted a post from u/Lumpy_Royal1663 on the r/corporate subreddit. The post asked users to share the unspoken corporate habits that quietly saved them stress, and it has since drawn hundreds of comments.

The worker claimed that as long as their daytime work was solid, the boundary went completely unnoticed. Other users in the thread were quick to share their own approaches to corporate life.

The replies made a strong case for protecting personal time

The original poster had asked others what personal boundaries at work made the corporate grind easier once they figured them out. One commenter claimed it simply does not matter in the grand scheme of things, as no one is going to die in the next 24 hours for most corporate jobs.

That user reportedly argued that workers should not let management’s chase for a bonus become their reason to neglect their own lives. Another user, who claimed to work at a globally recognized company, wrote that leaders below the CEO are forgotten within half a generation after they retire.

The same commenter stressed that outside of famous tycoons, nobody makes legacies at work. They concluded, “You will be forgotten 30 minutes after you leave. So, act accordingly.”

Someone else shared an experience from their first sales job, which involved cubicle work over the phone. They claimed they would see someone cleaning out a desk weekly, wave an awkward goodbye, and then have to make their next call, adding that everyone is replaceable.

Another commenter brought up visibility, claiming they realized it matters more than actual results. They reportedly only needed to speak confidently in meetings and share project updates on Teams or Slack channels where managers and directors could see them.

The user claimed they had not delivered anything remarkable beyond routine work for years and still only heard positive feedback. They advised others not to stress themselves out over a corporate job, writing that it is not worth it.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the claims made in the thread, as they originate solely from Reddit posts.

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