A TikTok video has drawn hundreds of thousands of views after a woman filmed herself mixing a drink at a table inside a public library in Atlanta and appeared to be approached by another person. Munisah, who posts as @mu.nisah, shared the TikTok clip with the caption “You can’t do ANYTHING in peace.” On-screen text reads, “pov: when your little treat becomes a public concern.”

In the video, Munisah sits at a wooden table with bookshelves and circular ceiling lights visible behind her. She pours vanilla-flavored creamer from a bottle into a tall glass of red iced beverage, sets the yellow cap on the table, and begins screwing it back on. Her expression shifts as she glances to her right, where a person walks past and appears to speak to her.

Their exchange is inaudible, but based on the caption of the video, it seems like the woman told her to stop drinking in the library.

Viewers debated whether drinks are allowed inside libraries

Viewers in the comments section responded to the clip with a range of observations about library rules. One commenter wrote, “I thought you can’t bring drinks into a library.” Another said, “my local library has a cafe area, yall don’t?” Public behavior caught on camera often sparks this kind of debate, much like the woman filmed in a public pool who left viewers divided.

A different viewer suggested the video was focused on the type of drink rather than the location. They wrote, “Do any of these people giving rules about library understand that this video has more to do with what drink she’s making/drinking and not her having a drink in the library?”

Some commenters pointed to general library policies on food and beverages. One wrote, “Yall never been to a library you cant eat or drink there. Theirs computers, artifacts, and electronics in their did ya forget.” Another stated, “If I was studying and all I could hear was you sloshing your ice around in ur cup I’d be fuming soooo.”

One commenter addressed the broader issue of food and drinks in libraries. They wrote, “A library usually doesn’t allow eating and drinking for very obvious reasons. Not a race thing, just a manners, etiquette and common sense thing.”

A person who identified themselves as a librarian also weighed in. They wrote, “as a librarian, no open liquids in the library. every place may have different rules and ways they enforce but most libraries are no open containers.” Another viewer questioned the choice of container. They wrote, “riddle me this why the h–l would u have a glass cup with no lid and entire bottle of creamer somewhere other than your home.”

You may be allowed to bring a drink into a library, but it depends on the library’s rules and where you sit. Many libraries allow drinks with secure lids but don’t permit open glasses or other containers.

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