A YouTuber exploring the Kentucky Speedway grounds discovered a dusty No. 6 stock car sitting inside one of the garages, and it turned out to have a passenger seat. The creator behind the channel DecayingMidwest came across the yellow-and-black car while looking through the largely unused facility, which has not hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race since 2020, as reported by The Drive.

“Holy god,” he said in the video. “Yo, I cannot believe this is in here.” The car appeared to be in decent shape given its surroundings, with the racing dashboard, gear shifter, and Goodyear tires still intact. Looking inside the cockpit, he pointed out the safety features, saying, “It’s got the net. The freaking net. That’s the safety net.”

He quickly noticed the passenger seat, a detail that set it apart from a standard competition car. “This is the coolest thing ever. I’m so glad I checked these,” he said.

That passenger seat explains a lot

The paint scheme matches the Performance Plus Motor Oil design Trevor Bayne used while driving the No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Bayne is known for winning the 2011 Daytona 500. Despite the branding, the car is reportedly a retired stock car from the NASCAR Racing Experience, which gave customers rides around tracks, explaining the passenger seat.

The YouTuber also found piles of Goodyear tires, old track signs, and various pieces of racing equipment during his visit. “This whole thing used to be full of race cars. What an incredible place, man,” he said.

The find follows other viral exploration discoveries, including a hidden room inside an abandoned Georgia mansion, and a 2002 Dale Earnhardt Jr. race car found sitting at Pikes Peak International Raceway, a facility that has opened and closed several times since 1997. Pikes Peak is slated to close after its 2026 season for a mixed-use redevelopment project.

Kentucky Speedway hosted its first top-tier NASCAR race in 2011 after Speedway Motorsports purchased the site in 2008. After NASCAR moved its date to Atlanta Motor Speedway following the 2020 season, the facility has been used for driving experiences and has served as a storage site for thousands of Ford trucks. The track remains under the ownership of Speedway Motorsports, which also operates tracks in Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Dover, Las Vegas, Nashville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Sonoma, and Fort Worth.

The facility is not abandoned, and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office warned people in 2025 against trespassing on the property. The sheriff’s office said dozens of people were charged with trespassing and burglary after videos of the site began circulating online.

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