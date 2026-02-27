A massive $8 trillion hole just ripped through Donald Trump’s SOTU speech, courtesy of this internal source

A significant discrepancy just emerged concerning President Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union address, as his boast of securing over $18 trillion in global commitments appears to be contradicted by his own White House website. This reveals a massive $8 trillion hole in the figures presented during his lengthy speech on February 26, and the huge inconsistency in figures has drawn a lot of attention.

During what was noted as the longest State of the Union speech of his second term, President Trump made numerous bold claims, even confidently stating that he had “secured commitments for more than $18 trillion, pouring in from all over the globe.” However, a quick check against the information provided on the official White House website paints a very different picture.

According to Reality Tea, analysts reviewing the speech found that the website listed a much lower figure for total international and domestic investments and commitments. Specifically, the White House website indicated that the total stood at $9.7 trillion. This shows a pretty substantial gap of $8.3 trillion between what President Trump claimed and what his administration’s own official records reflect as accurate.

Digging even deeper into these supposed commitments, further analysis revealed that many of the investments touted weren’t exactly “new.” It turns out that a good portion of these announcements had actually been made earlier, with some simply being revised with slight increases. Others were already part of existing, long-term plans.

What’s more, many of these commitments are also projected over a very long term. That means they’re subject to change, and we all know how unpredictable the global economic landscape can be. A commitment made today for five or ten years down the line isn’t quite the same as immediate, tangible investment.

President Trump claims he secured more than $18 trillion in commitments from around the world to pour into the U.S. over the past year. Fact check: The White House Investment Tracker records just $9.7 trillion in total, with a large portion consisting of non-investment activities… https://t.co/WSKspY1MB1 — Alexs🥇 (@Real_Alexs_) February 25, 2026

Reality Tea claims that economic analysts, taking an even closer look, questioned the White House’s own listed figure of $9.6 trillion (which was the number at the time of their review). They pointed out that only about $7 trillion of that amount actually represented what they considered to be real, actual investments. The rest of it didn’t quite fit the bill.

To add another layer to this, it was discovered that over $250 billion of the pledges listed by the White House were not recent. These had actually been announced even before President Trump took office.

President Donald Trump made a large number of false and misleading claims in the State of the Union address, including a bunch of egregious lies. Here’s a brief fact check of 26 of his remarks – some false, some misleading, some without important context. There's a link at bottom… — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 25, 2026



The $18 trillion in investments claim wasn’t the only one that fact-checkers disproved. Trump’s statements about lifting 2.4 million Americans off of food stamps, other presidents failing to lower drug prices, and that he ended eight wars were also found to be false.

