A red carpet moment turns political as Mark Ruffalo makes shocking claims about JD Vance and calls Trump the ‘worst human being’

Mark Ruffalo made a series of political remarks while walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. As highlighted by UNILAD, he used the moment to criticize President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

The ceremony took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where several celebrities appeared wearing a white “BE GOOD” pin. While the event featured typical celebrity moments, the pins quickly became a focal point due to their political message.

Ruffalo addressed the pin while speaking with reporters, explaining that it was part of a coordinated protest organized by groups. These organizations include the American Civil Liberties Union, Maremoto, and Move On.

Ruffalo uses a protest pin to criticize the current administration

Ruffalo said the pin was meant to honor Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis. This incident has raised questions after officials initially rushed to assign blame before video evidence complicated the narrative.

The campaign also honors Keith Porter, who was fatally shot by an off-duty ICE officer in Northridge, Los Angeles, on December 31. Some reports have claimed Porter was holding a gun at the time of the incident, though his family has denied those claims, as scrutiny of ICE agents and their conduct has intensified amid warnings from local officials that agents will not be able to operate without accountability.

In a joint statement, organizers said the campaign is intended to remind people “what it means to be good to one another in the face of such horror.” From there, Ruffalo shifted to broader criticism of the U.S. government. He accused the vice president of lying about current events and alleged that the United States had “illegally invaded” Venezuela, adding that Trump was signaling that international law does not matter.

Ruffalo then directed his comments squarely at Trump, calling him a convicted felon and a convicted rapist before escalating his remarks further by referring to the president as a pedophile and “the worst human being.” He added that relying on Trump’s morality to lead the country put the nation in danger.

In legal terms, Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May 2024. He was also found liable by a jury in a civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll related to sexual abuse allegations from 1996, though this was not a criminal conviction. Trump has never been charged with any sex crime, including pedophilia.

Ruffalo was not the only celebrity wearing the pin. Wanda Sykes also appeared with the badge and told reporters that the country needs to “shut this rogue government down,” calling current actions “awful.”

Ruffalo concluded by saying the pin was also for people in the United States who are scared and feel terrorized, including himself. He said he loves the country but does not believe what he is seeing reflects what America stands for.

