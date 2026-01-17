The former father-in-law of Renee Good, the woman fatally shot during a confrontation with federal agents in Minneapolis, has delivered an unexpected message to protesters criticizing Immigration and Customs Enforcement. As reported by Fox News, Tim Macklin Sr., whose son was previously married to Good, appeared on a morning show to say he does not blame the federal agent involved in the shooting.

Macklin instead urged demonstrators to turn away from anger and focus on prayer, framing the incident as the result of a series of bad choices rather than a political issue requiring blame. His comments come as activists have used Good’s death to justify escalating protests and confrontations with law enforcement across Minneapolis.

Good, 37, was killed during a confrontation on January 7 while federal agents were operating in the area. The incident quickly turned violent, prompting multiple investigations and sparking days of unrest in the city.

He urged prayer over blame

“I have no blame for anybody. I want to be a peacemaker,” Macklin said on Friday. He added that he believes the tragedy reflects a broader moral breakdown rather than a failure of law enforcement or government policy.

Macklin said he has watched video of the shooting and maintained his position after seeing the footage. He noted that in a rapidly unfolding situation, it is impossible to know how anyone might react. The Department of Homeland Security has also defended the agent’s actions, stating that Good attempted to weaponize her vehicle against federal agents, creating an immediate threat.

Minnesota state officials have announced a separate investigation, saying they are not taking the federal account at face value. You can contrast how national political tensions are playing out with reporting on Trump’s threats to allies over Greenland policy that shows broader U.S. government conflict dynamics.

The unrest has drawn national attention, with President Trump warning on Thursday that he may consider invoking the Insurrection Act if violence continues. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded by urging the president to lower tensions and asked residents to remain peaceful, emphasizing that escalating chaos would only worsen the situation.

