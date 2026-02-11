Chuck Schumer is suddenly sweating as this progressive firebrand secures a massive political win by forcing a former congressman to quit the race

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is flexing some serious political muscle after her endorsed candidate in a New Jersey special primary election, Analilia Mejia, performed so strongly that her top rival, former Representative Tom Malinowski, conceded the race this week, as reported by The Hill. This latest triumph underscores just how much the progressive firebrand’s influence is growing within the Democratic Party.

People are definitely starting to notice her ability to shape races, and it’s fueling massive chatter about her future plans, which could include a run for higher office. And AOC isn’t just winning by accident; she’s following a calculated playbook.

Democratic strategist Eddie Vale pointed out that she’s intentionally building her power base. Vale said, “I think her influence is growing and it’s because she is intentionally following a very smart path of slowly and steadily building her inside game support to match her outside public support.” She’s widely seen as the natural heir to Senator Bernie Sanders’s wing of the party, frequently drawing huge crowds alongside him during their “Fighting Oligarchy” rallies across the country.

AOC’s popularity is undeniable

New York Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf noted that AOC is “a change agent, without being a destroyer of the system.” He believes that she represents the new generation that the Democratic Party needs to move forward and survive. Basil Smikle, another strategist, praised Ocasio-Cortez for “encapsulating the generational shift in our politics.” He explained that much like past powerful figures who blessed candidates, AOC has “elected and emboldened a wide cohort of Democrats, impacting multiple levels of government across the country.”

This week’s victory for Mejia, who surged ahead in the crowded 11-person primary to fill a former House seat, wasn’t her first major win. Ocasio-Cortez scored a high-profile success last year when she endorsed Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race, and he ultimately prevailed. New Jersey Democratic strategist Matt Krayton said that when the candidate you back wins, it definitely helps grow your influence.

Now, Ocasio-Cortez’s growing profile has led to intense speculation that she might challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his seat. Even bigger, she’s being floated as a potential front-runner for the 2028 presidential race. At 36, she’s young and has plenty of time, but she’s already a fundraising powerhouse. According to Federal Election Commission filings, she pulled in nearly $24 million in 2025. Adding to her national profile, she is reportedly headed to the Munich Security Conference next week, putting her progressive message on a global stage.

YouGov’s popularity tracker ranked her as the 5th most popular Democrat in the country at the end of last year, placing her ahead of figures like California Governor Gavin Newsom and other top party leaders. A Yale Youth Poll last fall even showed Ocasio-Cortez with a double-digit lead over former Vice President Kamala Harris and Newsom among young voters. She even highlighted a poll from December that put her up 2 points over Vice President Vance, who is widely considered the GOP heir apparent.

One Democratic strategist argued that because Ocasio-Cortez is “arguably the most effective communicator in Democratic politics” and holds strong support from the Sanders wing, she could win the presidency. The strategist concluded, “You can make a good argument that should she choose to run in 2028, she will enter that race with the highest floor of anybody.”

