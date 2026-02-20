DOJ unfurls large Trump banner, and this is after he sued the department for $230 million

A new banner featuring a large image of President Trump, along with the slogan “Make America Safe Again,” was unveiled at the Department of Justice (DOJ), as reported by The Hill. This is a pretty striking move, especially considering President Trump himself submitted two claims against the very same department in 2025, seeking up to $230 million in damages.

Recommended Videos

While this measure isn’t standard practice, it’s not the first time we’ve seen a large banner with the president’s photo on a federal building. Last year, similar banners featuring President Trump were hung outside the Department of Labor. Typically, White House leaders tend to distance themselves from the DOJ to maintain an appearance of political impartiality.

However, President Trump has frequently weighed in on federal prosecutions and investigations, marking a significant departure from how things have been done in past years. His unprecedented claims for damages against the DOJ definitely turned heads.

You might recall President Trump taking a victory lap during a speech at the DOJ headquarters last March

This event really got critics talking, as they’ve accused him of launching a retribution campaign against his political opponents, reportedly with the help of Attorney General Pam Bondi. During that speech, President Trump told those gathered at the department’s headquarters, “First, we must be honest about the lies and abuses that have occurred within these walls.”

He continued, “Unfortunately in recent years, a corrupt group of hacks and radicals within the ranks of the American government obliterated the trust and goodwill built up over generations. They weaponized the vast powers of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to try and thwart the will of the American people.”

Insane….they’re hanging a giant Trump banner on the DOJ building….full blown North Korea vibes pic.twitter.com/cPHu8yLyY8 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 19, 2026

He added that they “spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another, broke the law on a colossal scale, persecuted my family, staff and supporters, raided my home, Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States.” President Trump declared that all who wronged him would be held accountable for their actions.

Following this, President Trump ordered Attorney General Bondi to investigate several individuals. These included New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat who had previously brought charges against him in his home state. He also targeted Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, who investigated him as a member of the House select committee on the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Finally, Federal Reserve board of governors member Lisa Cook was also on the list, after criticizing interest rates set by the central bank.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy