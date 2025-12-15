Donald Trump just declared war on his own party and ripped one Republican leader as a ‘total loser’ after a sudden betrayal

President Trump is absolutely furious at Republicans in the Indiana State Senate after they rejected a new congressional map he supported, leading him to refresh his pledge to back primary challenges against them, as per The Hill. He specifically targeted one legislative leader, calling him a “total loser.” This is a huge internal war brewing, and honestly, it’s pretty bad for party unity right now.

Recommended Videos

The drama started when the Indiana State Senate voted 19-31 against the new House map favoring Republicans. This was a significant loss for President Trump, who had been actively pressing state lawmakers to approve the new lines. When the upper chamber rejected the map, some senators even applauded the decision.

President Trump took to Truth Social to lay down the law and threaten political retribution. He made it clear that he views the opposing Republicans as traitors to the cause, as he has used the same word for his party members before. He said that “Republicans in the Indiana State Senate, who voted against a Majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, should be ashamed of themselves.”

Indiana State Senate Republicans are the latest to end up in Trump’s firing line

The president didn’t stop there. He targeted a specific individual, adding that the group was “Headed by a total loser named Rod Bray, every one of these people should be ‘primaried,’ and I will be there to help!” He also pointed out that “Indiana, which I won big, is the only state in the Union to do this!”

This kind of bitter redistricting fight isn’t just happening in Indiana, and some Republicans are deeply worried about the national consequences of these aggressive map-drawing efforts. Senator Rand Paul, who represents Kentucky, weighed in on Sunday, suggesting that these widespread battles might actually result in “more violence in this country,” which is bad news with the US already dealing with rising political violence as a result of Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.

Sen. Rand Paul says redistricting efforts could lead to political violence https://t.co/MJRj9rkX6C pic.twitter.com/74kh9Oqezq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2025

Paul discussed the issue of mid-decade redistricting on NBC News after being asked by Kristen Welker if he supported Republicans trying to redraw maps mid-decade. He explained that this process is a dangerous “escalation on both sides.” You can certainly argue about who started it, but Paul is more concerned about the negative outcome when both parties engage in these tactics.

He believes this political gamesmanship is going to lead to “more civil tension and possibly more violence in our country.” His reasoning is pretty straightforward: people feel unrepresented, and that creates serious resentment. Paul gave a couple of strong examples to explain his concern. He pointed out that if 35 percent of Texas is solidly Democrat but they have zero representation, that’s a massive problem for democracy.

He also used his own state as an example. Kentucky is overwhelmingly Republican, but there is one Democratic area in Louisville that has a Democrat congressman. Paul noted that Republicans “could carve up Louisville and get rid of that one congressman.” But then he asked the critical question: “how does that make Democrats feel?” He quickly answered that he thinks it makes them feel “like they’re not represented.”

It’s clear that President Trump views the refusal of the Indiana State Senate to push his preferred maps as a direct act of war against his agenda, and he’s ready to support primary challenges to ensure those who defied him are removed.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy