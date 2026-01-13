Greenland flatly rejects Trump’s takeover threats, and insists one alliance is already in charge

According to Al Jazeera, the government of Greenland has flatly rejected threats from United States President Donald Trump, stating that the territory will not accept a US takeover under any circumstances.

The statement came from the self-governed Danish territory’s ruling coalition, which said it is taking the president’s repeated remarks seriously. The coalition issued a declaration underscoring that Greenland’s defence is already governed by an established international framework.

In its response, the government emphasised Greenland’s status within the Danish commonwealth and its place in the NATO alliance. It argued that security for the island is already accounted for through existing agreements.

Greenland says its security is already covered

“The United States has once again reiterated its desire to take over Greenland. This is something that the governing coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstance,” the government said. It added that, as part of the Danish commonwealth, Greenland is a member of NATO and that its defence must therefore be handled through the alliance.

President Trump has continued to insist that the United States must take control of Greenland, saying the territory would be brought under US authority “one way or another.” This stance has already drawn domestic criticism over how such a move could fracture existing security agreements and hitting resistance from US lawmakers.

European allies have warned that any attempt to seize Greenland would have serious consequences for relations between the United States and Europe. Several countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, issued a joint statement last week expressing support for Copenhagen and Greenland, amid broader signals from US officials that Washington could act unilaterally if Europe does not align, as highlighted by JD Vance.

Trump has defended his position by arguing that Greenland could otherwise fall under greater influence from Russia or China. Further claiming that US ownership is necessary for security reasons, despite proposals for deeper cooperation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte highlighted the region’s strategic importance during a press conference in Croatia. He said Arctic security is becoming more critical as sea lanes open and activity from Russia and China increases.

China’s Foreign Ministry also addressed Arctic tensions on Monday through spokesperson Mao Ning. She said the United States should not use China as a pretext to pursue its own interests and stressed that Arctic activities should respect international law.

