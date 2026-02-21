Israel debate erupts on Carlson’s podcast, and Huckabee’s ‘take it all’ comment turns heads

A debate over Israel’s land claims unfolded on “The Tucker Carlson Show” podcast, where U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said “it would be fine if they took it all,” referring to the Jewish state’s biblical claim to land in the Middle East, as reported by The Washington Post. The remark came during a two-hour episode and quickly drew attention across conservative political circles.

During the discussion, Tucker Carlson referenced the Book of Genesis and God’s covenant with Abraham, promising land “from the river of Egypt until the great river, the Euphrates.” Interpretations of the “river of Egypt” vary, ranging from a riverbed in Sinai to the Nile, which could encompass parts of modern-day Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey. When pressed on what land that would include, Huckabee responded that it would be fine if Israel took it all.

Huckabee then clarified that he did not believe Israel was seeking to claim such a vast area and said that was not what was currently under discussion. Still, the initial statement became a focal point given his position as U.S. ambassador and the sensitivity surrounding territorial claims in the region.

Carlson, a prominent voice in the Make America Great Again movement, has faced criticism for his stance on Israel and U.S. foreign policy. He has promoted an “America First” approach, arguing that U.S. policy should not be overly influenced by foreign governments, including Israel, as broader political attention also lands on the Trump UFO declassification order.

BREAKING: US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee tells Tucker Carlson that Israel has the Biblical right to take over all of the Middle East.



“It would be fine if they took it all.” pic.twitter.com/BN4fXh03ga — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) February 20, 2026

The episode also renewed scrutiny over past guests on Carlson’s platform, including figures who have made controversial statements about Jews and Israel. Those appearances have intensified debate within conservative circles about rhetoric, foreign policy, and the direction of the Republican Party’s approach to the Middle East.

Huckabee has a record of strong public support for Israel that has reportedly caused discomfort within parts of the Trump administration. The Post noted that he previously hosted Jonathan Pollard, who spied for Israel, at the U.S. Embassy, a move some U.S. officials viewed as inappropriate for a diplomat.

He has also signaled openness to Israel applying sovereignty in the West Bank, territory widely regarded internationally as occupied Palestinian land. Those remarks added to internal discussions within the White House and State Department about how far U.S. officials should go in endorsing Israeli territorial claims.

The broader debate comes as some evangelical leaders express concern about younger conservatives growing more skeptical of Israel. More than 1,000 evangelical religious leaders traveled to Israel last month in an effort to reaffirm support and strengthen ties, as lawmakers have also pushed for answers in the Epstein Zorro Ranch probe.

Former Fox host Melissa Francis, who helped organize the Carlson-Huckabee episode, said President Trump asked Carlson to “rein in the fight” within the Republican Party over Israel. According to Francis, Trump was concerned that internal disputes over the issue could politically benefit Democrats.

