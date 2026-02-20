JD Vance told Fox News he wouldn’t wade into the Eileen Gu controversy, and what he said ten seconds later proves that was a lie

Vice President JD Vance has weighed in on Olympian Eileen Gu’s decision to compete for China, despite initially saying he wouldn’t “wade into” the controversy. He quickly shared his strong opinions on the San Francisco-born skier’s choice of allegiance.

Eileen Gu, who has a Chinese mother, has competed for China in both the 2022 Beijing Games and the ongoing 2026 Milan Cortina Games. The 22-year-old freestyle skier has already won two silver medals at this year’s Games, making her the most-awarded female skier in Olympic history. She had previously won two gold medals and one silver in Beijing.

The debate around Gu’s choice to represent China has been ongoing, with some critics calling her a “traitor.” According to People, Vance addressed this during a recent appearance on a news program, when he was asked directly about her decision, given that she grew up in the United States.

Vance started by saying he had “no idea what her status should be” and that it was “ultimately up to the Olympics Committee.” He even stated, “I won’t pretend to wade into that.” However, he immediately implied that Gu should have competed for Team USA. Vance has previously made headlines for slamming the elite social circles in America while claiming Trump stands apart from them.

He said, “I certainly think that somebody who grew up in the United States of America, who benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that make this country a great place, I would hope that they want to compete with the United States of America.” He added, “So, I’m going to root for American athletes, and I think part of that is people who identify themselves as Americans. That’s who I’m rooting for this Olympics.”

Gu has spoken about the backlash she has faced for her choice. She told an athletic publication that she has received “death threats” and was “physically assaulted on the streets” while attending Stanford University. She explained that while growing up in the U.S. she had “so many idols to look up to,” but in China there were “a lot fewer of those,” and she felt she could have a “much greater impact in China than in the U.S.”

Gu has also said she hopes to “unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations” through her sport, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love.”

Vance also addressed athletes who use their platform to speak out against President Trump, advising them to “try to bring the country together.” He said that when representing the country, they represent “Democrats and Republicans,” and that they are there “to play a sport” and “to represent your country and hopefully win a medal,” not “to pop off about politics.”

Vance warned that any athlete who speaks politically should “expect some pushback.” Vance has also recently defended Trump’s harsh remarks toward a CNN anchor, calling them “so perceptive.” He added that they should “recognize that the way to bring the country together is not to show up in a foreign country and attack the president of the United States, but it’s to play your sport and to represent the country well.” Vance and his wife Usha were audibly booed at the Opening Ceremony at San Siro Stadium.

