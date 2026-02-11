Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged former staffer claimed ‘Madam G’ ordered bodies buried at Zorro Ranch, and NM state just sought federal probe

New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands Stephanie Garcia Richard just called for federal and state law enforcement to launch a full investigation into incredibly disturbing allegations involving Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch, as reported by Source New Mexico. These claims suggest that two young girls were actually buried in the hills surrounding the massive property, and it sounds like Garcia Richard isn’t waiting around for someone else to act.

The Commissioner’s request was directed to New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and First Assistant United States Attorney Ryan Ellison. Her office manages state trust lands that sit right next to Zorro Ranch, so she felt it was absolutely necessary to investigate this situation further, given how close the area is to state-managed property. She became aware of the shocking claims thanks to the huge trove of Epstein documents the Department of Justice recently released.

The core of the allegation stems from an anonymous email received back in November 2019 by conservative talk show host and former Albuquerque mayoral candidate Eddy Aragon. The email came from an encrypted account, and the author claimed to be a former staff member at the 7,500-acre Zorro Ranch who had “been there and seen it all.”

The letter alleges that two “foreign girls” died from strangulation during “rough, fetish sex.” The letter claims the deaths resulted in the girls being buried on the property following “orders of Jeffrey and Madam G.” While the letter doesn’t specify who “Madam G” is, many believe this refers to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, who is currently serving a two-decade prison sentence for sex trafficking.

The anonymous author didn’t provide exact details on when the girls might have died, nor did they specify the precise burial location, only stating it was “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro.” The author also claimed to have taken seven videos from Epstein’s home, including some that supposedly depicted sex with minors.

They claimed these videos were “insurance in case of future litigation against Epstein.” To get those videos, the anonymous sender offered to send them to Aragon on a thumb drive in exchange for 1 bitcoin, a digital currency that was worth about $8,000 at the time.

Aragon shared that he immediately forwarded the letter to the FBI after receiving it. He didn’t respond to the author or pay the bitcoin ransom. “It felt very legitimate to me,” Aragon said of the letter. He added that he had been talking regularly to current and former Zorro Ranch staff members on his radio show at the time, and he thinks the letter came from someone he’d already interviewed.

Aragon also mentioned that the FBI had assured him they would follow up with information about any investigation, but he never heard back.

