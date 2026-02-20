Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Thomas Massie of Kentucky are moving to force a House vote on US military action against Iran as Trump allies warn strikes are increasingly likely. The effort aims to require explicit congressional approval before hostilities, using procedures that would bring the issue to the floor for debate.

The story was reported by Fox News, which outlined the lawmakers’ plan to use a War Powers Resolution measure and a discharge motion next week. Khanna said on X that “Trump officials say there’s a 90% chance of strikes on Iran,” and argued the president cannot act without congressional approval.

Massie backed the push, saying Congress must vote on war under the Constitution and framing his stance as opposing more conflict in the Middle East. The move is notable for its bipartisan pairing, with a Democrat and a Republican aligned on limiting unilateral executive action.

A war powers push collides with rising strike speculation

President Donald Trump has publicly urged Iran to negotiate a deal related to its nuclear ambitions. After a recent meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump posted on Truth Social that he “insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” while referencing “Midnight Hammer,” the strikes carried out last year after Iran declined a deal. Separately, retirement delay workforce plan has fueled fresh debate over how far executive branch decisions should reach into major national policy.

Trump officials say there's a 90% chance of strikes on Iran. He can’t without Congress. @RepThomasMassie & I have a War Powers Resolution to debate & vote on war before putting U.S. troops in harm’s way. I will make a motion to discharge to force a vote on it next week. https://t.co/FWQ245D6B8 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 18, 2026

Fox News also cited a Trump adviser who said on Wednesday that “The boss is getting fed up.” The adviser added that while some around Trump oppose war with Iran, they believe there is a “90% chance we see kinetic action in the next few weeks.”

Asked about notifying Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump’s preference remains diplomacy and that the administration will “always comply with the applicable laws.” Speaking from Slovakia, Rubio said that if the approach changes “it’ll be obvious to everyone,” and that the administration will do what the law requires. In a separate matter, Cameroon journalists arrest report has also intensified scrutiny of how sensitive actions are disclosed.

The measure at the center of the push was introduced by Massie in June 2025, with Khanna and other House Democrats as original co-sponsors. It directs the president to terminate the use of US armed forces in hostilities against Iran or any part of its government or military unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.

Khanna pointed to the intent of the 1973 War Powers Resolution in a Wednesday X post, noting it was enacted over President Richard Nixon’s veto. He said it was designed so Congress could weigh the merits of war and reflect public will before a president unilaterally launched an attack.

