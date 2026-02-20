Polish prime minister says leaving Iran “may soon be impossible” amid looming conflict

Poland has issued an urgent warning to its citizens in Iran, urging them to evacuate immediately as tensions escalate across the region. As reported by Fox News, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the “possibility of a conflict is very real.” The warning places Poland among NATO allies taking precautionary steps as uncertainty grows in the Middle East.

Speaking in Zielonka outside Warsaw, Tusk described the situation as highly time-sensitive. He cautioned that in “a few, a dozen, or several dozen hours, evacuation may no longer be possible,” and urged Polish citizens to leave Iran immediately while commercial travel options remain available. He also advised that under no circumstances should people travel to Iran given the current security environment.

Tusk’s remarks suggest Polish officials believe conditions on the ground could deteriorate quickly, limiting exit routes and making organized evacuations far more difficult. The directive comes amid rising tensions tied to Iran’s nuclear program and increased military positioning in the region. Poland’s message frames the risk as immediate rather than hypothetical, with the emphasis squarely on departing before travel becomes constrained.

US military buildup underscores growing tensions

The United States has significantly increased its military presence in the Middle East in recent weeks, including major naval movements now headed toward the region. The development follows additional reporting on second carrier group movement. The USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, is currently en route from the Caribbean to the Middle East along with its strike group.

Once the USS Gerald R. Ford arrives, two U.S. aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships will be operating in the region at the same time, expanding the American naval footprint. The two-carrier posture increases the scale of available air power and sustainment capability in the event regional tensions worsen. It also adds to the broader signal that Washington is positioning forces for a range of outcomes.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, another aircraft carrier, arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago and is accompanied by three guided-missile destroyers. U.S. Central Command has released images showing F/A-18 Super Hornets landing on the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea, reflecting ongoing flight operations tied to the deployment. Separately, Copilot confidential email summaries surfaced as another issue drawing attention in Washington’s broader policy environment.

CENTCOM noted that the Super Hornets can launch from a carrier catapult and accelerate from a full stop to airborne in under three seconds.

