Progressive activists and MAGA figures met in secret over AI fears, and the unlikely coalition shocked even the organizers

A new “Pro-Human AI Declaration” is drawing attention after bringing together an unusual coalition of political voices concerned about artificial intelligence. The gathering, reported by The Verge, included activists, religious leaders, union representatives, and conservative commentators who rarely share the same room.

The meeting took place in early January at a New Orleans Marriott and included about 90 political, community, and thought leaders. Participants reportedly did not know who else would attend until they arrived, creating an unusual mix of progressive organizers, MAGA-aligned figures, and AI safety advocates.

The result of the meeting was the Pro-Human AI Declaration, released by the Future of Life Institute. The document outlines five principles centered on keeping humanity at the center of AI development and preventing the technology from concentrating too much power.

The coalition behind the declaration surprised even its organizers

The declaration quickly attracted signatories from a wide range of organizations. Labor groups such as the AFL-CIO Tech Institute, the American Federation of Teachers, and the Writers Guild joined religious organizations including the G20 Interfaith Forum Association and the Congress of Christian Leaders.

Political groups from both sides also signed the document. The Progressive Democrats of America joined conservative organizations like the Institute for Family Studies in backing the principles.

Individual signatories span an equally broad political spectrum. Supporters include Ralph Nader, AFT president Randi Weingarten, Signal Foundation president Meredith Whittaker, media figures Glenn Beck and Steve Bannon, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.

Max Tegmark, an MIT professor and co-founder of the Future of Life Institute, helped organize the meeting.

Joe Allen, co-founder of Humans First and a former War Room correspondent, said he was initially surprised by the ideological range in the room. Despite that, he said participants quickly found agreement on core safety concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.

Future of Life Institute leaders said the event was intentionally structured differently from earlier AI conferences. Unlike the 2017 Asilomar Conference for Beneficial AI, which included major technology executives, organizers deliberately excluded industry representatives this time.

Emilia Javorsky, director of the Futures Program at the institute, said corporate influence had dominated previous discussions. This meeting instead focused on civil society organizations that say they are directly experiencing AI’s disruptive effects.

Anthony Aguirre, another co-founder of the institute, said the declaration reflects a shift in the AI debate as major technology companies race to build more powerful systems. Organizers said the declaration is intended as a starting point for a larger coalition pushing governments to establish guardrails around artificial intelligence development.

