The agency that helped take down El Chapo and Diddy is now threatened by the DHS shutdown, and the cases at risk go even deeper

The ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown is really hitting Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the agency that played a major role in bringing down high-profile figures like drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. This standoff threatens current investigations and could impact the agency’s ability to tackle serious crimes.

Recommended Videos

President Donald Trump didn’t mince words during his State of the Union address, squarely blaming Democrats for the partial government shutdown. He highlighted that Senate Democrats had once again blocked Republican efforts to fund DHS, leading to this critical situation.

According to Fox News, HSI is a crucial branch within DHS, acting as the investigative arm for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These are the folks who dive deep into investigations involving human and s** trafficking, drug trafficking, child exploitation, and various immigration-related crimes.

It’s a double edged sword when you take down ICE

We’ve seen HSI’s impact firsthand in a number of high-profile cases beyond El Chapo and Diddy. They’ve been instrumental in investigations or indictments against figures like R. Kelly, Josh Duggar, Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, and Jared Fogle.

As this shutdown stretches into its third week, the effects on HSI are becoming clearer. While a DHS spokesperson confirmed that arrests and investigations are still happening, there are growing concerns. Delays in getting essential supplies and restrictions on travel for “critical personnel to move around the country” could really hamper ongoing operations.

Agency that nabbed 'El Chapo,' 'Diddy' threatened as Democrats' DHS shutdown drags onhttps://t.co/4tXQktD1Bq — Erik Hoffmann (@C0ffee_M0nster) February 27, 2026

Senator Katie Britt, who’s leading the negotiations for Senate Republicans on DHS funding, stressed just how vital HSI’s work is. She told reporters that HSI is a “critical component” of interior enforcement, pointing to their track record of hunting down and holding accountable those involved in human trafficking, drug trafficking, s** trafficking, and child pornography. It’s clear she sees the agency as indispensable.

On the other side, Senate Democrats and the White House haven’t been able to find common ground on a funding deal. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has voiced concerns that ICE has been “unleashed without guardrails,” describing the situation as “chaos” rather than effective law enforcement.

One of the most crucial law enforcement agencies in our country is ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). They work to bring down human traffickers, drug smugglers, child predators, and more across our nation and around the world.



Democrats shut down the government and… pic.twitter.com/CmLF7ej7LG — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) February 24, 2026

Democrats are pushing for stringent reforms to ICE, including requiring agents to get judicial warrants and provide thorough identification. Republicans and the White House, however, see these demands as red lines, fearing they could put ICE agents at risk of being doxxed.

Senator Chris Murphy offered a different perspective, suggesting that HSI has been significantly weakened. He believes that “most everybody at HSI is gone,” having been redeployed to interior enforcement. Senator Murphy characterized HSI as having been “essentially turned into ICE Junior,” implying that the administration has “gutted” the agency.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy