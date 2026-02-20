Trump pledges $10 billion at peace board, but plans beyond Gaza remain unclear

President Trump pledged $10 billion to his newly formed Board of Peace during its inaugural meeting Thursday, positioning it as a major new forum for international diplomacy. The announcement and details of the gathering were reported by The Washington Post.

Trump described the board as a powerful and prestigious body made up of global leaders, suggesting additional invitees will ultimately join. He again criticized the United Nations and noted the United States has withheld mandatory dues, raising questions about whether the new board is meant to serve as an alternative.

The board’s first mission is stabilizing and rebuilding Gaza after a two-year conflict, though its broader plans remain unclear. It is also uncertain where the U.S. funding will come from or whether congressional approval would be required.

The Gaza plan is expansive, but key details remain unresolved

The proposal for Gaza begins with forming a 5,000-person local police force within 60 days, according to Ali Shaath, who heads a committee of Palestinian technocrats. He said 2,000 applicants have already come forward, and the force would eventually work alongside a 20,000-member International Stabilization Force.

Major General Jasper Jeffers, who would command the international force, said countries including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania have committed troops. Indonesia alone pledged up to 8,000 personnel, with deployments expected to begin near Rafah before expanding to other areas.

Reconstruction plans outlined at the meeting included temporary housing, new planned cities, and high-tech industries. Israeli businessman Yakir Gabay described a long-term vision that featured a Mediterranean Riviera with hotels and potential artificial islands, as well as broader economic redevelopment.

The financial commitments announced so far fall short of the total cost estimates for rebuilding Gaza. As Washington debates funding priorities, the Justice Department disclosure dispute has also drawn attention on Capitol Hill.

The Post reported that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates pledged more than $6.5 billion combined, while acknowledging overall rebuilding costs are expected to be significantly higher. World Bank Group President Ajay Banga was named trustee to oversee the funds, though specifics about U.S. financing remain unsettled.

Attendance included leaders such as the presidents of Indonesia and Argentina, the prime minister of Hungary, and the king of Bahrain, while several European countries sent observers instead of full delegations. The broader political backdrop also included Les Wexner deposition fallout as lawmakers weighed separate issues in Washington this week.

One major unresolved issue is Hamas, which still controls roughly half of Gaza. Trump said the world is waiting on Hamas, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously warned that demilitarization could come “the easy way or the hard way.”

