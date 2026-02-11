Trump slammed Bad Bunny’s halftime show as ‘an affront to America’, then threatened expansion with an AI-generated map

President Donald Trump criticized Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and then reshared an AI-generated image showing his vision for a bigger American empire. The reaction to a halftime show has raised tensions globally.

The Puerto Rican singer used his Sunday performance to share a message of love and hope, focusing on unity across the continent. Near the end of the show, he received a ball with the phrase “Together, we are America” written on it. Many people saw the performance as a response to the president’s anti-immigration policies, which Bad Bunny has publicly opposed.

The president was not happy with the message of unity. About 30 minutes after the show ended, President Trump posted on Truth Social. According to The Independent, he said the performance was “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense” and called it “an affront to the Greatness of America.”

Trump’s AI image shows American control over Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela

The president then reshared an AI-generated picture showing his expansion plans. The image shows President Trump in the Oval Office with European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. A map in the background shows the U.S. flag over Greenland, Canada, and Venezuela.

This image was first posted in January during a dispute over Greenland’s future, but sharing it again now risks restarting that argument. Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory that belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark. The president has repeatedly said the island should become part of the U.S. for security reasons, even though a treaty already gives the U.S. full military access there. This isn’t the first time Trump has publicly criticized someone who spoke against his views.

President Trump has once again trolled world leaders by re-sharing a map that incorporates Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of the US. The AI-generated mock-up picture shows European leaders including French President Macron and UK PM Starmer, looking at the graphic while… pic.twitter.com/DU6jQVZYGB — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) February 9, 2026

A few weeks ago, the president shared another AI image showing the American flag planted on the island with a sign reading “GREENLAND – US TERRITORY EST. 2026.” The president had not ruled out using armed forces to take the island, though he backed away from that idea during the Davos summit in Switzerland in January.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:00 AM EST 01.20.26



President Trump posts a photo holding the U.S. flag along with JD Vance and Marco Rubio that indicates that Greenland will become U.S. territory sometime in 2026. pic.twitter.com/ogKImcFd3W — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 20, 2026

Katie Miller, who hosts a conservative podcast and is married to White House advisor Stephen Miller, also posted a picture of the territory with an American flag and the caption “SOON.” The image also threatens to increase tensions with Canada.

The country is already worried about President Trump’s push to get Greenland, especially since they share a 1,864-mile maritime border with the territory. Vice President JD Vance recently defended Trump’s position outside traditional elite circles when discussing American leadership.

The president has been hostile toward Canada recently. He threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on Canadian imported goods if the country made a trade deal with Beijing. He also keeps suggesting that Canada should become the 51st state. Posting that map right after the Super Bowl sends a strong message about the president’s global goals.

