Trump taps White House lawyer for trade court, and the timing could shape billions in tariff refunds

President Donald Trump has nominated White House associate counsel Kara Westercamp to serve on the U.S. Court of International Trade, a move that could carry major financial consequences. As reported by Politico, the timing of the nomination could prove pivotal if the Supreme Court strikes down portions of the administration’s tariffs.

Recommended Videos

If confirmed by the Senate, Westercamp would receive a lifetime appointment to the nine-judge court, which has nationwide jurisdiction over civil cases arising under U.S. trade laws. The court oversees challenges to tariff actions and disputes involving how U.S. Customs and Border Protection assesses and collects duties, placing it at the center of ongoing litigation over Trump’s trade policies.

Westercamp currently serves as associate counsel at the White House and previously worked as a trade attorney at the Department of Justice. President Trump announced the nomination on Truth Social, describing her as “a very experienced Trade Lawyer” and calling it his “Honor” to nominate her.

The timing could directly impact massive tariff disputes

The New York-based court has played a central role in litigation surrounding the administration’s tariff policies, including so-called reciprocal duties and other measures imposed by the president. At issue is the administration’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law that historically had not been used to justify tariffs.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he is nominating Kara Westercamp to serve on the U.S. Court of International Trade, praising her experience as a trade lawyer and her work advancing his administration's economic policies. MORE: https://t.co/vuz2ONQmz5 pic.twitter.com/GeVMCup6Zw — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 12, 2026

The Supreme Court is reviewing the scope of the president’s authority under that statute. The question has also shown up in a seditious behavior indictment push. If the justices rule that certain tariffs were imposed unlawfully, the matter would return to the Court of International Trade to determine how to implement that decision.

Judges on the court have already established that they can order Customs and Border Protection to recalculate duties and issue refunds. That could put billions of dollars at stake for importers and businesses, depending on how the rulings are structured.

The nomination also comes after tensions between the president and the court. Following a May decision striking down portions of his tariff program, Trump criticized the judges on social media, questioning “where these initial three Judges come from” and suggesting the ruling was motivated by “hatred of ‘TRUMP,’” after a presidential approval ratings benchmark vanished. One member of that panel, Judge Timothy M. Reif, had been nominated by Trump during his first term.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy