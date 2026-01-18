Trump’s new “Board of Peace” comes with a shocking price tag, and nations are already pushing back

President Trump is moving forward with his plan for a “Board of Peace” to handle the reconstruction of Gaza. The cost for nations wanting a permanent seat is at least $1 billion. If countries want long-term influence on this project, they need to pay a massive cash contribution.

The new group aims to reconstruct the area following Israel’s war with Hamas. A draft charter described the project as “an international organization that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.” The board will become official once three member states agree to the charter.

Most member states will serve a term of no more than three years, subject to renewal by the chairman. However, there’s a major exception for countries that pay more. According to Bloomberg, the charter states, “The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.”

The board’s power structure raises serious concerns about control and transparency

President Trump would serve as the board’s first chairman and decides who gets invited to join. While decisions are taken by a majority vote, every single vote is subject to the chairman’s approval. This means the chairman holds the ultimate veto power over international policy.

Sources report that the president would also control the money for the board, which most potential member countries find unacceptable. Usually, international bodies have complex systems to ensure financial transparency. The chairman also gets to decide on the group’s official seal and has the power “at all times” to designate his successor for the role.

The White House announced Friday that three of President Trump’s diplomatic advisers would be part of the board. That includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The board’s controversial member appointments have sparked debate about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics worry that President Trump is trying to build an alternative to the United Nations, an organization he has long criticized. The centralized power structure and the pay-to-play membership model support this comparison. Trump has also been demanding Hamas surrender all weapons as part of his broader peace strategy.

Sources indicate that several nations strongly oppose the current draft of the charter. These nations are reportedly working together to push back against the proposals right now. The road to peace might start with a serious international diplomatic fight over the board’s rules.

