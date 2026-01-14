U.S. lawmaker plans to rush to Denmark as Trump threatens to take Greenland ‘one way or another’

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is heading to Denmark this week as President Trump continues to threaten a takeover of Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. The trip comes as President Trump continues to threaten a takeover of Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.

As reported by Reuters, the delegation includes members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives and is being led by Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons. He will be joined by fellow Democrats Senator Dick Durbin and Senator Jeanne Shaheen, along with Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis.

According to Coons’ office, the lawmakers will travel to Copenhagen on Friday and Saturday as tensions grow over the president’s repeated statements about acquiring Greenland, an issue that follows a broader pattern of aggressive foreign policy pressure from the administration, including recent disputes with neighboring countries such as Mexico.

Congress moves to reassure Denmark amid escalating rhetoric

The visit comes as President Trump continues to argue that the United States should own Greenland, citing its strategic Arctic location and mineral resources. He has said a U.S. military presence on the island, which already includes an airbase, is insufficient to counter potential influence from rival powers such as Russia and China.

I’m looking forward to leading a bipartisan delegation to Copenhagen later this week. At a time of increasing international instability, we need our allies more than ever, and this trip will send a clear message that Congress still stands with Denmark and the NATO alliance.… — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) January 13, 2026

Despite repeated statements from Denmark and Greenland that the territory is not for sale, the president has said the United States would take Greenland “one way or another,” while indicating he would prefer a negotiated agreement. Greenland’s government has flatly rejected those claims and insisted its existing alliances already provide adequate security.

Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concern that the president’s posture could damage alliance cohesion. Tillis, who serves as co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, said it is critical for Congress to demonstrate unity in support of allies and respect for Danish and Greenlandic sovereignty. Durbin similarly warned that continued threats toward Greenland would weaken NATO.

The dispute is also taking shape on Capitol Hill through proposed legislation. Republican U.S. Representative Randy Fine introduced the “Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act,” which would authorize the president to annex the territory. In response, Democratic U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez plans to introduce the “Greenland Sovereignty Protection Act,” which would bar federal funding for any effort to seize Greenland.

Concerns about executive action have intensified following a recent U.S. military raid in Venezuela that resulted in the removal and detention of leader Nicolas Maduro. U.S. and Danish officials are scheduled to meet this week, underscoring how quickly the issue has escalated between the two NATO members.

