The UK government is considering whether to remove former Prince Andrew from the line of succession as a police investigation continues into the former royal. The developments were reported by Fox News, which noted officials saying they are not ruling out further steps.

Andrew was arrested Thursday morning, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was released from custody hours later, and authorities have said the investigation is ongoing.

Although Andrew was stripped of his princely title in October 2025, he remains eighth in line to the throne. Any change to his position would require new legislation, making it a significant political and constitutional step for the government.

Removing a royal from succession would require a new law

James Murray, the government’s chief secretary to the Treasury, said the government is considering what additional steps might be required and that officials are not ruling anything out. Defence Minister Luke Pollard echoed the same message, saying the government and Buckingham Palace have been working together to prevent Andrew from “potentially being a heartbeat away from the throne,” as other political headlines, including Trump warning to Iran, continue to draw attention.

Pollard said he hopes any action would receive cross-party support, but emphasized it is something that would only happen when the police investigation concludes. The comments underscore that, while officials are weighing options, the matter is tied to the outcome of an active process rather than an immediate policy decision.

King Charles III also addressed the situation in a statement from Buckingham Palace. He said he had learned with the “deepest concern” of the news regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the suspicion of misconduct in public office, while stressing the need for a “full, fair and proper process.”

The King said authorities would receive “full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” adding that “the law must take its course,” and that it would not be right to comment further while the investigation continues. The broader public response has also played out alongside viral flashpoints, including Home Depot CEO pricing dispute, that have kept attention on how quickly online narratives spread.

The last time a royal was formally removed from the line of succession was in 1936, after King Edward VIII abdicated. That required a change in law that removed him and any descendants from the succession list, underscoring the historical and legal weight of the step being discussed now.

Andrew has faced public scrutiny for years over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who said Andrew had sex with her when she was 17. Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In October 2025, Andrew said he would no longer use his title or the honors conferred upon him. Later that month, Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles had initiated a formal process to remove Andrew’s style, titles, and honors, and that he would be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Andrew remains in the line of succession as the police investigation continues following his February 19 arrest and release.

