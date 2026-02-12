US oil pressure hits Cuba’s airports hard, and Russian tourists are caught in the fallout

Moscow is preparing to evacuate thousands of Russian tourists from Cuba as the island grapples with a worsening fuel crisis. The situation was detailed by The Guardian, which reported that Russian aviation authorities plan outbound-only flights to bring home roughly 4,000 tourists before suspending services.

Cuban aviation officials have warned that jet fuel supplies are running critically low. Russia’s tourism board has also suspended future travel packages to the island, suggesting the disruption is not expected to be short-lived.

The shortages are already spilling into international travel plans and Cuba’s tourism economy. Multiple airlines have started adjusting operations as fueling options tighten.

The fuel shortage is disrupting international travel

Russian authorities said two airlines serving Cuba will focus on outbound flights to repatriate travelers, then suspend service because of the fuel crunch. Air Canada has also temporarily halted flights to the island, and several carriers have reportedly rerouted planes to nearby Caribbean airports for refueling, adding time and cost for passengers.

The disruptions follow policy moves by President Trump’s administration last month that effectively tightened oil pressure on Cuba, amidst a broader tariff fight under a Canada national emergency. Cuban officials have said the result has been a rapidly worsening squeeze on jet fuel availability at key airports.

Cuba’s recent fuel supply has relied on a narrow set of partners, and the report said those flows have been interrupted in recent weeks. The last reported crude delivery came from a Mexican tanker in early January, but Mexico stopped exports after U.S. pressure, and the flow from Venezuela has dried up after a January U.S. operation resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Russian tourists still on the island have complained in online chat groups about rationing and cuts to public transportation. Some travelers were reportedly moved to lower-grade hotels because those locations offered a more stable electricity supply, reflecting how shortages are affecting basic services.

The Kremlin called the situation critical and said U.S. efforts to “suffocate” Cuba are creating difficulties. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow stands in solidarity with Cuba and is ready to provide support alongside other partners, as the Trump administration pushes a climate deregulation plan.

It remains unclear what form Russian support would take as Moscow continues to commit significant resources to the war in Ukraine and remains engaged in negotiations with the Trump administration.

