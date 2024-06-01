Horizon Chase 2 Review

There was something pure and absurdly fun about arcade racing games from the 90s. While this genre has not been popular for a long time, at least we have Aquiris Games Studio to thank for the absolute gem that Horizon Chase 2 is.

Retro Music and Retro Visuals

Made by a small team, Horizon Chase 2 is a game created with a clear vision, which I admire. It wasn’t trying to do anything except provide a good experience that mixes the exciting gameplay of titles like Top Gear and Lotus Turbo Challenge. Like the first game, Horizon Chase 2 has simple graphics that look retro. However, the game looks much better than its predecessor and appears more stylized and less dated. While I have nothing against the original look, I love the new visuals, and they are very fitting for a sequel.

Screenshot by Attack of the Fanboy

As for the music, you get exactly what you expect. The music matches the aesthetics of the game perfectly. The upbeat songs have catchy melodies and give me a nostalgic feeling that makes me feel relaxed and happy while driving a car dangerously fast under the sun in a California beach city. Barry Leitch is really good at what he does, and it shows. Horizon Chase 2 has one of the best soundtracks I’ve ever heard in a retro indie game.

Like any good game of the genre, Horizon Chase 2 trades realism for speed. The fast-paced gameplay and frenetic feel of the game keep you on your toes and force you to release the gas pedal while never really slowing down much. So, most of the time, you’ll be speeding up and dodging other racers, but sometimes you’ll have to release the accelerator for a bit just so you won’t be thrown off the road during a curve.

There’s something relaxing about being over 200 km/h and knowing that you have absolute control of your car. The arcade aspects of Horizon Chase 2 kept me always feeling like the best driver ever, seeing the houses and trees disappear as fast as they appear while I dodge the cars of other racers who are not good enough to keep up with me.

Same but Different

Screenshot by Attack of the Fanboy

In Horizon Chase 2’s World Tour mode, you will compete in eight different countries on over 80 tracks all over the world. But that’s not the only way to experience the game since there is a Tournament mode with different difficulty settings.

Horizon Chase 2 has a Multiplayer mode that allows you to compete against other players both locally and online and is by far one of my favorite couch games right now.

Spin-Outs

While this game only has 10 cars for players to choose from, you can customize and upgrade your vehicles. Also, I felt that the cars are more distinct from one another this time around. Hitting other cars while driving a pickup truck felt way less punishing than with smaller cars, and I really like that. That said, it does feel odd that the number of cars available for the players has been significantly reduced.

Screenshot by Attack of the Fanboy

The one thing that might disappoint some players is how repetitive the game can feel after a while. There are not many mechanics in Horizon Chase 2, so after hearing all the songs and racing on 20 different tracks, I don’t doubt that some players might feel the game is repetitive. That said, I doubt this will be an issue for most fans of the genre since this is not any different from what you’d get in any arcade racer from the 90s. Besides, the many different tracks and locations more than make up for it.

The Verdict

Horizon Chase 2 is an outstanding arcade racing game. Although it has only 10 cars, it has customization options, over 80 tracks, a captivating art style, and improves upon virtually everything else compared to its predecessor. The game feels more polished, the art direction is much more realized, and the gameplay is just as fun. While I still feel there was room for more improvements, Horizon Chase 2 looks better, feels more polished, and has more identity than its predecessor, despite the similarities between the two games.

8 Horizon Chase 2 Horizon Chase 2 is an outstanding arcade racing game. Although it has only 10 cars, it brings customization options, over 80 tracks, a captivating art style, and improves upon virtually everything else compared to its predecessor. Reviewed on PC

