PJM Interconnection has been granted an emergency order by the federal government to ensure the power grid remains stable during a period of intense, unseasonable heat. This move impacts 13 states and Washington D.C., covering a region where up to 65 million people rely on the grid for their daily electricity needs.

Recommended Videos

As reported by Unilad, the emergency order, officially known as DOE Order No. 202-26-50, is active from October 13 through October 16. It is a serious step taken to prevent potential blackouts as temperatures climb well above what we typically expect for this time of year. The situation began when PJM Interconnection filed for the order. They warned the Department of Energy that without this authorization, an imminent electric reliability emergency would threaten their ability to serve the region.

The officials are taking this heat event seriously to avoid any large-scale service interruptions across the affected states, which include Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Power plants could be allowed to exceed their usual pollution limits

The grid operator reportedly cited a shortage of electric energy and a lack of sufficient generation facilities as the primary drivers behind this request. It is a major deal because PJM is the largest grid operator in the country, typically providing enough power for between 35 and 45 million homes, as Evolution Sustainability Group reports.

BREAKING 🚨 The Federal Government just declared a POWER GRID EMERGENCY across 13 states + D.C…



Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia… and Washington D.C.



The Department… pic.twitter.com/zG25nIgswE — Patrick Humphrey (@PatrickHumphre) October 13, 2026

You might be wondering what this actually means for the power plants in your area. The order gives PJM the authority to work around current environmental constraints if it helps them keep the grid running efficiently.

In practice, this means power plants could be allowed to exceed their usual pollution limits to generate the necessary electricity. The order also allows PJM to take other drastic steps, such as recalling or rescheduling maintenance outages that were previously planned for transmission and generation equipment.

If the grid reaches a critical state, known as an Energy Emergency Alert 3, PJM has the power to instruct vendors to fire up backup generators. They can also issue a Maximum Generation Alert to transmission and generation owners, who then have to decide if their services need to be deferred or canceled to prioritize the grid. PJM is also keeping in close contact with neighboring grids to prepare them for the possibility of decreased imports from the PJM region.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright addressed the situation in a recent statement. “This order will help ensure millions of American families and businesses across the mid-Atlantic have access to affordable, reliable, and secure electricity by making additional power generation, including backup power, available to use as needed,” Wright said. He further emphasized that the Department of Energy is committed to using “every available tool to prevent blackouts.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy