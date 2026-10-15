A 16-year-old boy in India recently underwent a successful surgery to remove a fully formed canine tooth that had begun growing inside his eye socket. The teenager initially noticed a swelling above his eye, which persisted for about a month without causing him any pain. Things took a strange turn when two white points began poking through the skin, leading to a medical investigation that revealed the source of the growth.

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As reported by LADbible, this bizarre situation is known as an ectopic tooth. It happens when a tooth starts developing in a location where it simply doesn’t belong. While the mouth is the standard place for teeth, they occasionally pop up in areas like the nasal cavity, chin, palate, jaw joint, or, in this rare instance, the eye socket.

Researchers who documented the case noted that the boy had no history of trauma to the area. Upon examination, doctors observed two hard, well-defined whitish projections. Further imaging confirmed the presence of a well-defined hyperdense structure with crown–root morphology, which is essentially the technical way of saying he had a real tooth growing in his head.

Such growths can lead to infections and blockages

The roots of the tooth were encroaching on the eye area, so removing it was the right call to prevent any future damage. While this teenager didn’t experience pain, these types of growths can often reportedly lead to infections, cysts, or blockages in important head passages. If that happens, a person can face serious health issues.

The first reported case of an ectopic canine tooth in the superior orbit has been documented in a 16-year-old boy. The case was published in Ophthalmology in 2026.



The patient presented with a painless swelling of the upper left eyelid that had appeared approximately one month… pic.twitter.com/cZpDdApYDx — Omar Killawi (@okillawi) October 15, 2026

Dr Saroash Shahid explained in The Conversation that if a misplaced tooth isn’t causing harm or getting in the way of anything, it might be better to leave it alone. In this specific case, the proximity to the eye made extraction the necessary path to take.

This isn’t the only time teeth have been found in unusual places. Another case reportedly involved a 38-year-old man who struggled with breathing problems for years. After a long period of uncertainty, scans finally revealed an ectopic tooth growing in the floor of his right nostril. Much like the teenager, he required surgery to have the tooth removed. Once the procedure was complete, his breathing issues cleared up entirely.

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