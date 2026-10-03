A boy asked his mom if he could press the elevator button, and she pressed it herself without a word because he’d ‘ruined my morning’

A Louisville mom named Kristen Bright says she answered her son’s elevator meltdown by pressing the button herself and then staying silent while he cried, according to Daily Dot. Her TikTok clip, posted in August, has collected over a million likes and thousands of comments, and many parents have answered with petty parenting tactics of their own.

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In the video, Bright’s son asks if he can press the elevator button. Instead of letting him, she pushes the one for the first floor herself, and the boy becomes upset while she stays quiet and lets the tantrum play out. The on-screen text reads, “Ruining my kids’ whole day because they ruined my morning,” and the caption says, “Highly recommend petty parenting.”

Details about what went wrong earlier that morning have not been shared. However, the caption presents the elevator moment as a deliberate choice, and it is unclear whether it was part of a wider approach to discipline. As Bright’s account has not been independently verified, those points remain unconfirmed.

A reply with hundreds of thousands of likes said petty parenting “is the way to go, it doesn’t hurt them THAT much in the long run and prepares them for the real world.” Another commenter who has no children wrote, “As someone with no kids I am a fan of petty parenting.”

One commenter recalled that her five-year-old sister asked for a Kinder Egg at the store and was told no. The girl crushed it in front of their mother and said, “now you have to buy it.” The mom paid for it and for a second one, and the older siblings ate them beside the girl on the car ride home while she cried.

Another parent said she ate the last popsicle in front of her kids after a day of bad behavior, explaining that she deserved a sweet treat after dealing with them. A mom of a four-year-old said that when her son cries about the song playing in the car, she turns it up and sings along while he throws his fit.

Chores and bedtimes drew their own stories. One parent wrote that her child complained about “child labor” after being asked to vacuum the playroom, so the family watched an hour-long documentary on apprenticed child labor. Another described a summertime lesson in which a child who woke Dad after 11 at night was woken at 5 a.m. when he got up for work, and it took only two tries.

Not every viewer was convinced. One commenter found it “very curious and strange” that adults put themselves on the same level as young children. Another joked that the elevator moment is why she cannot be a parent, saying she would “push every button until we leave.” Small everyday disputes also find large audiences elsewhere online, as with a Walmart butter price dispute in which a man said the price rang up higher less than two minutes after he saw the shelf tag.

Pediatric guidance leaves some room for the quiet approach on display. The American Academy of Pediatrics says that when a child is not doing anything dangerous and gets plenty of attention for good behavior, “ignoring bad behavior can be an effective way of stopping it.” As tiredness and hunger often trigger tantrums, the group also advises parents to anticipate those moments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds a point about timing. As young children have short attention spans, the agency advises giving consequences right after a misbehavior so they can remember what they did. However, it also says parents should go back to being positive with the child once a consequence ends, and the AAP says never to take away something a child truly needs, such as a meal.

Petty parenting clips could keep circulating as parents trade stories about small consequences, though a single elevator video offers little evidence of whether the approach changes a child’s behavior over time.

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