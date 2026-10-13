A Chipotle fan says she was handed a stack of nearly empty dressing cups after asking 4 times, and at first she thought it was ‘a joke’

Chipotle has spent the past few years fielding complaints from diners who say its portions have shrunk, from protein to rice to chips. Now the chain’s vinaigrette is the latest item drawing scrutiny online. A Connecticut customer named Kelsey Greenhill (@kelseygreenhill) says she had to keep asking a worker for more dressing with her salad, according to BroBible.

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Greenhill, who calls herself a die-hard Chipotle fan, says she stopped at a location on her way home from a work meeting and ordered a salad. When she asked for dressing, the cup she was handed barely had any in it. She told the worker the first one must have spilled, but the next cup came back nearly empty as well, and so did the one after that.

By the end of the exchange, Greenhill is holding a small stack of cups that together still look short of a single serving. The video has pulled in thousands of views. Chipotle has not publicly responded to her post, and her account of what happened at the counter has not been independently verified.

Greenhill says the dressing cups were nearly empty every time she asked

In the clip, Greenhill shows the cups and how little dressing sits at the bottom of each. She says she first thought the portion was a joke, then wondered aloud whether this was the official serving size. The fan ends the video by calling the experience unacceptable and telling the chain to get it together.

Chipotle’s own nutrition guide lists a standard serving of its chipotle-honey vinaigrette at about two fluid ounces. In the four-ounce cups shown in the video, that would mean each container should be roughly half full. However, the dressing in the cups Greenhill shows barely reaches the line along the bottom.

Greenhill is not the first diner to raise the issue. On Reddit’s Chipotle forum, one user posted a photo of a nearly empty vinaigrette cup and asked whether it was a normal amount, while another post accused locations of skimping on the dressing too. Several people who identified as Chipotle employees replied in those threads that portions like that are not standard.

Commenters on Greenhill’s video largely sided with her. One viewer compared the portions to “rationing like we are in an apocalypse,” while another said the cups looked as if the dressing had already been poured over the salad. A third person said their last three orders came out the same way and that they barely eat at the chain anymore.

Others focused on the waste rather than the dressing itself, with one person pointing out how many plastic containers it took to get one serving. A regular said she always asks for two cups as each one comes with so little, but added that Greenhill’s were worse than anything she had seen. Another viewer said the chain will not let customers add the dressing to a mobile bowl order.

Not every Chipotle callout has landed the same way online, as one diner’s Chipotle BOGO scam complaint backfired once viewers checked her receipt. Greenhill’s video has drawn a far more sympathetic response in the comments. However, nothing in the clip shows why the worker kept handing over such small amounts.

Customers can usually ask for extra vinaigrette with a salad, and many users say at least two cups are typically handed over without a charge. That means Greenhill likely was not out any money. The frustration in the comments instead centered on having to ask repeatedly to get what the chain’s own guide describes as one serving.

Chipotle may face more questions about its dressing portions if other customers start posting their cups, as viewers in the comments shared similar experiences at their own locations.

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