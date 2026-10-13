A couple recently walked away from a Marriott Vacation Club presentation with a $23,000 contract after initially planning to say no to everything. Courtney, a TikTok user known as @cbav213, shared her experience in a video that has since gained thousands of views.

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As reported by BroBible, she and her husband were in Orlando for a trip they booked through her Marriott Bonvoy credit card. They were surprised to learn just one week before their departure that they were required to sit through a timeshare presentation. Courtney noted that they entered the meeting with a clear plan. “So we both walk in on the same page like, ‘We’re not doing this. We’re not buying anything. We’ll just get out of here,’” she recalls.

Despite their firm intentions, the couple ended up signing a contract for a timeshare package. The deal required a one-time payment of $23,000 along with annual maintenance fees ranging from $1,300 to $1,400. In exchange, they were reportedly promised an annual allotment of points to use at various properties. The presentation featured enticing locations and appeared to offer a wide range of availability, plus extra perks like bonus points and a free trip.

She later canceled her contract

The situation changed quickly once they returned home and tried to access the booking portal. Courtney reached out to her salesperson to look at availability for a trip to Kauai, Hawaii, in February 2027. She had seen a portal displayed during the meeting, but the salesperson claimed they could not access it.

@cbav213 Anyone else been through this? Or are you members and inventory for booking is scarce? Let me know. The sales guy is being a jerk over me having questions about availability which tells me my inclination about availability to book is probably correct. Anyone? #marriott #sales #marriottvacationclub #timeshare ♬ original sound – Courtney

When she pushed for answers, the salesperson reportedly began sending hypothetical point totals and dates from a public website. This did not represent actual availability for points members, which Courtney pointed out repeatedly.

“He gets pretty f*** with us and says, ‘I’m giving you all this free stuff. Why are you questioning so much?’” Courtney recalls. This reaction led her to believe that the inventory shown during the meeting was misrepresented and that the site used during the presentation was likely a mockup. She felt that the salesperson had used a sandbox site to fake availability rather than showing them the real owner portal.

Courtney decided to take immediate action. She declared that the rescission period was in full force and she was rescinding the contract. She later confirmed in an email that she had successfully rescinded the agreement. Her research after the meeting convinced her that there was little to no inventory available. She noted that she was not given direct access to the actual owners’ portal when she asked for it.

She claims the presentation was designed to mislead potential buyers about how the system works. “I wholeheartedly believe the intent is to misrepresent the amount of inventory actually available in the system,” she shared. She suspects that while there might be fine print somewhere in the paperwork stating the site is for developmental purposes, the sales team presents it as the real inventory system while clients are under pressure.

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