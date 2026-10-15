A DJ handed a clubgoer his drink back 10 minutes before it landed on his turntable, then the woman who knocked it over said ‘don’t ruin this for us’

Florida-based DJ Kevin Eman recently shared a clip on Instagram and TikTok captioned “My biggest nightmare came true.” The video, which has drawn over 40.1 million views, shows a man and a woman dancing right in front of the club’s DJ booth. Moments later, the woman knocks the man’s glass out of his hand, sending the drink onto Kevin’s computer, keyboard, and turntable.

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Kevin’s post showed that the same man had tried to leave his drink behind his computer 10 minutes earlier. Kevin noticed it and moved the drink away for safety. However, he handed it back when the man went looking for it, and the video overlay noted, “Future me: Instant regret.”

Not long after, while Kevin was “locked in,” the woman’s hand appeared to catch the plastic glass and send it flying. Kevin grabbed the cup and glared at the man, who pointed at the woman as she stepped away. The music glitched and died almost immediately, and as Kevin tried to dry off his gear, he noted in the overlay that the volume was off and the play and pause buttons had stopped responding.

The woman asked him not to make it a big deal

The woman initially apologized while Kevin scrambled to save his setup. Moments later, while laughing and helping the man put his shirt back on, she told him, “Don’t ruin this for us.” When she added that he shouldn’t make a big deal about it, Kevin pushed back and explained that he couldn’t play anything.

Kevin eventually took the mic and told the crowd that no music could be played, so the club had to close early. The clip is Kevin’s own edit of the night, and the woman’s and the man’s side of the incident isn’t available, so the full exchange can’t be independently verified.

Viewers sided with Kevin, but many fixated on the woman’s response. One Instagram user joked that if they were the one paying for damaged equipment, her bank account would be what got ruined, while a TikToker admitted, “I would’ve lost it when she said don’t ruin this for us.”

Kevin’s clip joins a run of viral stories about costly mishaps at entertainment venues, including a Florida movie theater incident that left an emergency exit door needing replacement. Theater management estimated that replacing the door would cost around $2,000.

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