A Hollywood CEO allegedly posed as heir to an $80 million aircraft fortune, then vanished as banks realized nearly $30 million was gone

Mary Carole McDonnell has officially been added to the FBI’s most-wanted list of fraudsters, marking a significant escalation in the hunt for the former executive. The 75-year-old former CEO of Bellum Entertainment, a television production company based in Burbank, California, is accused of orchestrating a massive financial scheme that left banks reeling.

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As reported by LADbible, authorities state that she has been on the run since allegedly defrauding financial institutions in Los Angeles and Orange counties out of nearly $30 million during 2017 and 2018. McDonnell allegedly pulled off this multi-million-dollar heist by posing as an heir to the McDonnell aircraft family fortune.

She reportedly claimed to have access to a secret trust worth $80 million, a fabrication that allowed her to secure significant funds to which she was not entitled. The FBI has now authorized a reward of up to $150,000 for any information that leads to her arrest and subsequent conviction.

She has reportedly targeted multiple financial institutions

The details regarding her alleged crimes are laid out in a federal notice. The notice issued by the FBI reads: “Mary Carole McDonnell is wanted for her alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California.”

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Most Wanted Fraudster Mary Carole McDonnell. She is #wanted for her alleged involvement in a fraud scheme in Los Angeles and Orange Counties in California: https://t.co/CLOEgJfzm5 pic.twitter.com/vxvuj6MC6O — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) October 14, 2026

It continues, “Beginning in approximately July of 2017, and continuing to May of 2018, McDonnell is alleged to have knowingly, and with the intent to defraud, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain money, funds, assets, and property owned by Banc of California.”

According to the official investigation, she successfully obtained approximately $14.7 million from Banc of California alone. The agency notes that she never paid these funds back, and she is believed to have targeted other financial institutions using similar deceptive tactics, resulting in an additional loss of over $15 million.

The notice states, “It is alleged that McDonnell also defrauded additional financial institutions in a similar fashion, with an estimated loss of over $15 million.” Following these events, a federal arrest warrant was issued on December 12, 2018, in the United States District Court.

She faces serious charges including bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The notice further clarifies, “McDonnell falsely claims to be an heir to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, with an $80 million secret trust to which she will have access.” Regarding her current whereabouts, the FBI believes she is in Dubai, though she maintains ties to Montgomery, Alabama, and Southern California.

Before this situation unfolded, McDonnell was well known in the industry as the CEO of Bellum Entertainment Group. That company, which was founded in 2004, ultimately closed its doors in 2017. Its collapse followed an investigation into the company regarding missed payrolls and the misclassification of workers.

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