A Cheesecake Factory customer is speaking out after he picked up a $13 slice of cheesecake and immediately noticed something felt off. Oliver, who posts on TikTok as @olliebubs09, shared a video that quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views, as first highlighted by BroBible.

Oliver explained that right after grabbing his to-go bag, he felt it was surprisingly light. “I just left The Cheesecake Factory, and I was carrying my bag to the car. … As I’m carrying the bag, I noticed it was quite light,” he said in the video. Once he got into his vehicle, he checked the order, saying, “This bag feels like there’s nothing in it for me to have.”

Inside was a small slice of cheesecake with cherries and two dollops of whipped cream. “Look at this. $13. $13,” he vented, recalling a time “when this cheesecake completely filled this container.” He also called out “the nerve to put a dollop of whipped cream all the way over here to make it seem like the container is full,” before ending his video with, “This is garbage. Cheesecake Factory do better.”

Oliver is far from the only customer noticing smaller slices

Another customer, King Meel, who goes by @kingmeel93 on social media, shared his frustration after receiving a red velvet cheesecake slice. “This is missing some inches in girth,” he said, adding, “You shrunk the cheesecake dramatically. You changed the case dramatically. Did you change the recipe?” TikTok user Abby, @abby_vet_journey, who drives 20 minutes to her nearest location, was also disappointed with a Linda’s Fudge Cake slice.

Commenters on Oliver’s video were equally shocked by the size and the price. “The pieces used to be so big you could eat on it for 2 days. They are wrong for that,” one wrote. Another called it “a sample,” while a third chimed in, “I know you ate that mad.”

Similar complaints have surfaced on Reddit. One user claimed, “They’re definitely smaller! I remember getting massive slices and not being able to finish them in one sitting and having to split it up over a day or two.”

An alleged former bakery employee claimed, “Especially to-go slices. I used to work in the bakery and we were always told to plate the big slices and send out the smaller ones on to-go orders.” Another alleged worker said, “The cheesecakes used to have 8 slices in each. Now it’s 12 slices for each.”

Many commenters said Oliver should have asked for a refund or gone to a grocery store instead. “I would have went back and asked for my money back. I would’ve headed straight to Walmart,” one wrote, while another suggested, “Could’ve gone to Walmart or Kroger and got you a cute little sampler for under $8.” Walmart has faced pricing complaints of its own, including a recent Walmart app price change at the register.

Some speculated the restaurant might be selling the same frozen cheesecakes found in stores, with one commenter claiming, “They’re selling us the frozen ones out of Walmart, and not the original.” Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify these claims, as they originate solely from TikTok and Reddit posts, and The Cheesecake Factory’s side of the story is not included.

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