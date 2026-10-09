A man says his flight seatmate spilled water on him and just said ‘it’s water,’ then he waited until the guy got up to use the bathroom

Getting stuck next to a bad seatmate can completely ruin your travel plans. We have all been there, whether it is someone who talks your ear off for three hours or a passenger who just does not understand personal space. Demetrius Fields recently shared his own frustrating encounter on TikTok through a video, and his story is about petty revenge.

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As reported by BroBible, trouble started while a flight attendant was busy collecting trash. The man sitting next to Fields accidentally spilled water all over him. You would think that any normal person would offer a quick apology, but that is not what happened here. Fields claims the man looked directly at him and simply stated, “It’s water.” Fields was clearly annoyed, noting, “M****. I don’t give a f*** what is made up. Why did you make me wet? Apologize. What’s wrong with you?”

Since the man reportedly refused to acknowledge his mistake, Fields decided to take matters into his own hands. He waited until his seatmate got up to head to the bathroom, which gave him the perfect window to strike back. Fields noticed the guy was watching Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” on his personal screen. He saw exactly where the man was in the film and came up with a plan.

He waited until his seatmate went to the bathroom

“I loaded up on my screen 15 minutes farther into the movie than he was,” Fields explains. By pulling up the same movie and skipping ahead, Fields was able to actively spoil the plot for his seatmate. He sat there watching the movie ahead of the man, effectively ruining the experience for him.

Fields says the guy did not realize what was happening at first, but it took about 15 minutes for him to connect the dots. Once the guy figured out the game, Fields could tell it completely ruined his viewing experience. He even jokingly added, “Sorry, Steven Spielberg.”

The video has already racked up thousands of views, and the reaction in the comments has been pretty hilarious. One commenter called the move “diabolical” and told him they were proud, while another said, “This is actually genius.” Others shared how they might have handled the situation differently. One person suggested they would have just turned to the guy and said, “it’s a movie,” while someone else joked that they would have just spilled water on the guy’s seat and said, “it’s water.”

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